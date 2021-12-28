Former Louisville CB Greedy Vance Announces Transfer Destination

The former defensive back for the Cardinals has found a new home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Greedy Vance has officially found his new home, as the former Louisville cornerback announced Tuesday that he has committed to Florida State.

Vance had been a part of the Cardinals' prep for their bowl against Air Force, but chose to enter the portal last week due to "some family personal things back at home." Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said that the Louisiana native wanted to get closer to his hometown of New Orleans.

"We had conversations multiples times," Brown said. "I didn't want him to leave, he really doesn't want to leave, but just with certain circumstances back at home, he was trying to get a little bit closer to home."

Listed as a freshman on the roster, Vance was in his second year with the program thanks to extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA thanks to COVID-19. He is one of six Louisville players to enter the portal since the end of the regular season in late November, and eighth overall.

After tallying just one tackle in five total games as a true freshman last season, the 5-foot-10, 155-pound defensive back saw a large increase in his role for his second year, earning a role as the primary backup corner and go-to nickelback.

The Kenner, La. native was then elevated to a starter's role following the season-ending injury to star corner Kei'Trel Clark, and his impact was even more profound.

After logging 19 total tackles in the first eight game of the regular season, he then added 17 total tackles including one for loss in the final four. His seven pass break-ups on the season was good for third on the team behind Clark and Chandler Jones.

(Photo of Garrett Shrader, Greedy Vance: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter