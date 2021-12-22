Report: Louisville CB Greedy Vance Enters Transfer Portal

The second-year defensive back for the Cardinals was third on the team in pass break-ups.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville cornerback Greedy Vance has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from Rivals. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

Listed as a freshman on the roster, Vance was in his second year with the program thanks to extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA thanks to COVID-19. He is one of six Louisville players to enter the portal since the end of the regular season in late November, and eighth overall.

After tallying just one tackle in five total games as a true freshman last season, the 5-foot-10, 155-pound defensive back saw a large increase in his role for his second year, earning a role as the primary backup corner and go-to nickelback.

The Kenner, La. native was then elevated to a starter's role following the season-ending injury to star corner Kei'Trel Clark, and his impact was even more profound.

After logging 19 total tackles in the first eight game of the regular season, he then added 17 total tackles including one for loss in the final four. His seven pass break-ups on the season was good for third on the team behind Clark and Chandler Jones.

The Cardinals have one more game before they close the book on their 2021 campaign, as they are set to face Air Force in the First Responder Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Garrett Shrader, Greedy Vance: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

