Gunter Brewer Believes The Cards' Offense Can Be More Explosive in Year 2

When wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer joined head coach Scott Satterfield's Louisville Cardinals coaching staff in the previous offseason, as many know he was inheriting statistically one of the most inept offenses in all of college football. In 2018 they were 108th in total offense (352.6 YPG) and 121st in scoring offense (19.8 PPG), both of which were good for worst in the ACC.

Thanks to the efforts of himself, Satterfield, offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford and others, they helped transformed it into the league's second-highest scoring offense behind only Clemson (33.1 PPG) and the nation's 24th ranked offense by total yardage (447.3 YPG).

The Cards also boasted a 1,000 yard receiver in Tutu Atwell and 1,000 year rusher in Javian Hawkins for just the third time in school history and the first time in 20 years.

The amazing transformation of the team was all taking place while both the coaches and players alike were still in the process of getting to know one another and familiarizing themselves with their surroundings.

Heading into year two of the Scott Satterfield era with the coaching staff remaining largely intact, Coach Brewer thinks this team has the potential to be even more explosive in 2020. He compares it to being handed the keys to a brand new sports car and learning how to drive it.

"The second time around, now that we know how the car drives and how fast it can go and what it can really do, now let's put it out on the Autobahn and test it even more. Let's open it up a little bit," Brewer said in Wednesday's post-practice media availability.

Hawkins, a redshirt sophomore out of Titusville, FL, shares Coach Brewer's sentiments, and has a bold proclamation of his own for the offense next season.

"I believe we can have multiple guys with 1,000 yards. Everywhere."

With the offense that Louisville runs and the success they have on the ground, it's not unreasonable to think that they can match and possibly exceed their success in 2020.

"We've done a tremendous job with [running the football]," Brewer said. "The big plays come off of play action, when you don't have to throw the ball. That's the best time to throw it."

Even with the optimism that Brewer and Co. has for the offense next season, in the end, just like with every college football program, it boils down to execution, effort, and staying healthy. If the Cards can hammer on all three points, Brewer believes simply that "the sky's the limit."

He also doubled back to his car metaphor.

"How fast do you want to drive that car? Do you really wanna make that turn at 110mph? How fast do you want to get around that sucker? It's NASCAR to me. If you ain't rubbing, you ain't racing. So let's go."

