Watch: Mark Hagen, Jared Dawson Talk Start of Louisville's Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're fast approaching the halfway mark of fall camp for the Louisville football program.
The Cardinals kicked off their preseason practice period roughly a week-and-a-half ago, and have seven of their 15 total practice sessions now in the books. The start of the 2024 season is just around th corner, with kickoff against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium only 22 days away.
"I think we've got a veteran group ... Anytime we've got older vets that have been there and done that, it's always a great start just from a leadership standpoint," defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen said. "Last year it felt like we have a lot of talent, and I feel the same this year. Just different pieces that we're working with. But so far, so good."
Louisville sports a ton of depth on their defensive line heading into year two of the Jeff Brohm era. They bring back All-American Ashton Gillotte, return impact players such as Dezmond Tell and Ramon Puryear, and also bring in highly touted transfers such as Thor Griffith and Jordan Guerad.
"We always can better at everything, but we're always working to get better every day," defensive tackle Jared Dawson said.
Following the Cardinals' practice on Friday, Hagen and Dawson took time to meet with the media. Below are the videos from their press conference:
Defensive Line Coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator Mark Hagen
Defensive Tackle Jared Dawson
(Photo of Jared Dawson: By Pat McDonogh - USA TODAY NETWORK)
