Watch: Mark Hagen, Louisville DTs Talk Spring Practice

The Cardinals are three weeks into their spring practice.

Sep 7, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) sacks Jacksonville State Gamecocks quarterback Tyler Huff (6) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) sacks Jacksonville State Gamecocks quarterback Tyler Huff (6) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there are still months until kickoff for their season opener, preparation for the upcoming 2025 season has kicked into high gear for the Louisville football program, as they are now three weeks into their five-week long session of spring practice.

One of Louisville's strongest areas of the field last season was their defensive line. Led by All-American edge rusher Ashton Gillotte, the Cardinals generated 2.62 sacks per game and held opponents to 132.5 rushing yards per game, which ranked 30th and 40th in the FBS, respectively.

While Gillotte and a handful of others departed, Louisville brings back multiple veterans on the line, such defensive tackles Jordan Guerad and Rene Konga. They've also bolstered the unit through the portal, adding guys like edge rushers Clev Lubin and Wesley Bailey.

"I think it's been a really good spring ... we got really good competition," defensive line coach Mark Hagen said. "So far, so good."

Following Thursday's practice, Hagen, Guerad and Konga took time to meet with the media. They discussed spring practice up to this point, the depth on the line as a whole, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Defensive Line Coach Mark Hagen

Defensive Tackles Jordan Guerad and Rene Konga

