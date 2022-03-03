Watch: Louisville WR's Harrell, Wiggins and Hudson Talk Start of Spring Practice

Tyler Harrell is one of a handful of returners in the wide receiver room for the Cardinals, while Dee Wiggins and Tyler Hudson transferred in.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Earlier this week, the Louisville football program made their return to Cardinal Stadium and kicked off their month-long spring practice, taking some of their first on-field steps towards preparing for the 2022 season.

The Cardinals return a large amount of playmakers from their 2021 campaign, but like every other program in college football, they weren't immune to the transfer portal. With the departures of Jordan Watkins and Justin Marshall, wide receiver was one of the most impacted position groups on the roster.

Fortunately, Louisville did a tremendous job of replacing the talent that left, bringing in Miami transfer Dee Wiggins and Central Arkansas' Tyler Hudson out of the FCS level. Spring ball might have just started, but the transition for the two newcomers has been smooth thus far.

"The environment's been great, Wiggins said. "I'm coming along with my teammates, especially in the receiver room. We come together, we're working every day Monday through Sunday, we're catchings jugs, we're going over plays every day trying to build that excellence in the receiver room."

"I'm having a great time right now," Hudson added. "It was a little bit of a smoother transition than I thought it was gonna be. I thought it was gonna be a little rough ... I didn't think it was going to be as friendly as it has been so far."

Tyler Harrell, who was one of Louisville's top contributors in the wide receiver room during the 2021 season, believes the addition of both Wiggins and Hudson is a tremendous boost for the Cardinals' overall passing game.

"It's been great for my work ethic," he said. "We've just been bonding with each other, learning all the plays. It's like free game for everybody, and we try to pick each other's brains."

Following Wednesday's practice, Harrell, Wiggins and Hudson took time to meet with the media. They discussed the start of spring practice, their thoughts on new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Lance Taylor, their respective journeys to Louisville, how Malik Cunningham has looked early, and more.

