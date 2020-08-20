SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Javian Hawkins is Staying Humble and Leading His Teammates

Matthew McGavic

It didn't take long for Javian Hawkins to burst onto to the scenes at Louisville and on the national level.

After carrying the ball just one time for seven yards before taking a redshirt in 2018, the Titusville, Fla. native exploded in his first full season of action.

He would go on to rush for 1,525 yards - the seventh-most in the nation - as well as score nine touchdowns last season. He not only broke the freshman rushing record for a running back held by Victor Anderson, but also the school single-season rushing record for a running back held by Howard Stevens.

Over the course of the current offseason, Hawkins has been named to the watch lists for both the Doak Walker and Maxwell Awards as a result of his breakout 2019 season. Even with all the hype surrounding him heading into 2020, the redshirt sophomore is having no issue staying grounded.

"I think he's still humble," running backs coach Norv McKenzie said in a teleconference following Wednesday's practice. "He and I talk a lot about the preseason accolades and what not. That's a compliment to what he did last season, but as you guys know he has to kind of hit the reset button and wipe his slate clean."

Fortunately, that's exactly what Hawkins was doing even before the national awards were on the horizon. While quarantined in his home state of Florida over the summer, he worked with a personal trainer to keep him in peak physical condition. He also used that time to work on his quickness and his feet.

"He's come back in great shape," McKenzie said. "He's come back willing to work and ready to work, is doing everything we asked and doing really good in all the drills and all the team segments."

He's not just focusing on himself however. Accompanied by running back/kick returner Hassan Hall, the duo have been trying to bring up the younger guys in the running back room and be a leader for them.

"They lead by example by how hard they practice. I think the guys that's behind them are trying to match their ability and intensity," McKenzie continued. "They've done a really good job in term of bringing those guys along from a mental standpoint and also a physical standpoint."

Louisville will return to the practice fields on Thursday at 4:00pm, and are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Waiver for CB Kei'Trel Clark approved by NCAA

Louisville cornerback Kei'Trel Clark - who transferred from Liberty University earlier this offseason - has had his waiver approved by the NCAA to be eligible to play in the 2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville inside linebackers adding depth after starters

Dorian Etheridge and C.J. Avery return as multi-year starters at inside linebacker position

samdraut

Louisville hoping to hear back soon from NCAA regarding CB Kei'Trel Clark's waiver

Liberty transfer cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was been one of Louisville's best players in fall camp, and the Cards are still holding out hope that he will get to see action in 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Tabarius Peterson a motivated leader on Louisville defensive line

Defensive end spends the offseason improving his technique

samdraut

Red Zone Defense & Turnovers stand out to DC Bryan Brown in First Scrimmage

Louisville's defense started slow but finished strong in the Cards' first scrimmage of the 2020 preseason, and their performance in the red zone and ability to create turnovers is the reason why.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville provides update to COVID-19 testing program

The University of Louisville provided an update to their COVID-19 testing program within the athletics department, announcing that 1,373 tests resulted in 85 positive cases since June 2.

Matthew McGavic

Coaches around the ACC talk anonymously about Louisville

Thanks to Athlon Sports, we have some idea about what other coaches in the ACC honestly (and anonymously) think about the Louisville Cardinals football program heading into the 2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

Tutu Atwell ranked as No. 40 player in College Football by PFF

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell has landed on Pro Football Focus' annual list of the top fifty players in college football.

Matthew McGavic

Six Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp

Louisville Football's fall camp had plenty of standout performances in year two of the Satterfield Era, and these six were the most noteworthy

Matthew McGavic

Louisville commit Jaraye Williams named a Top 10 LB Prospect by SI All-American

Continuing with their positional rankings, SI All-American lists Louisville commit Jaraye Williams among the Top 10 linebackers in the Class of 2021

Matthew McGavic

by

Edwin Weathersby II