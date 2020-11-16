Louisville RB Javian Hawkins Opting Out of Remainder of 2020 Season

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football redshirt sophomore running back Javian Hawkins has decided to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, announcing the news on social media.

"My experience at Louisville has been nothing short of amazing," Hawkins said in a statement. "My teammates, coaches, professors and the entire Louisville family has prepared me for my next chapter in the NFL. I will forever be grateful to everyone who has contributed to my journey at Louisville."

Hawkins was one of seven players who was deemed unavailable in Louisville's previous game against the Virginia Cavaliers. The university did not state the reason for the absences, and head coach Scott Satterfield failed to specify after the game.

The Titusville, Fla. native was the Cardinals' leading rusher on their fledgling 2-6 season, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

After rushing just twice for eight yards before taking a redshirt as a freshman, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound back burst onto the scene during Scott Satterfield's first year as head coach last season. His 1,525 rushing yards ranked seventh in the nation, breaking Howard Stevens' single-season school rushing record by a running back and earning All-ACC Second-Team honors.

Hawkins ends his Louisville career as the school's 10th leading rusher with 2,355 yards.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp