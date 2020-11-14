Seven Players Unavailable for Louisville vs. Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Like their previous game against the Virginia Tech Hokies, the University of Louisville football team will be without several key pieces in their upcoming matchup vs. Virginia.

Just two hours prior to kickoff against the Cavaliers, the program announced that seven players will be unavailable, presumably for COVID-19 related reasons - although the university did not state the reason.

Among the absences are defensive linemen YaYa Diaby, Derek Dorsey & Tabarius Peterson; cornerback Chandler Jones; running backs Hassan Hall & Javian Hawkins and wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

It goes without saying that the latter two on the unavailability report for the Cardinals is the biggest hit to the program. Hawkins has run 132 times for 823 yards and seven touchdowns, while Atwell has caught 40 passes for 528 yards and five touchdowns. Both had over 1,00 yards in their respective category during Louisville's 2019 campaign.

Five total starters will be out vs. the Cavaliers. Diaby, Peterson and Jones have also seen starting reps this season, and Dorsey & Hall have been key backups. The defensive players that will be out have combined for 42 tackles and 3.0 for loss. Jones has a sack and pass deflection, and Hall has rushed for 144 yards in 26 attempts.

This is the second game in a row where the Cardinals will be severely shorthanded. In their last game vs. Virginia Tech, Louisville was short nine players, primarily on the defensive line, due to COVID-19.

Kickoff between the Cardinals & Cavaliers is set for 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

