Ranking Javian Hawkins games in 2019

Javian Hawkins established himself as one of the best running backs in the ACC with a breakout season as a redshirt freshman. The 5-foot-9 Florida native ranked seventh nationally in rushing yards and broke Louisville football’s program record for rushing yards by a running back in a single season.

Hawkins finished with over 100 rushing yards in eight games in 2019, totaling 1,525 yards along with nine touchdowns.

Syracuse Nov. 23

Hawkins put together one of the best performances for a running back in program history in Louisville’s final win of the regular season. He rushed for 233 yards on 23 carries, breaking Lamar Jackson’s record for most rushing yards in a game by a Louisville freshman.

He earned ACC Running Back of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week honors.

Boston College Oct. 5

Hawkins helped carry Louisville to its first conference win since 2017. He rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Hawkins earned ACC Running Back of the Week following the performance.

Virginia Oct. 26

With a steady downpour throughout the game, Louisville’s offense relied on Hawkins to become a win away from bowl eligibility. Hawkins had a season-high 28 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Louisville’s victory against Virginia was the only time Hawkins scored twice in 2019.

Clemson Oct. 19

Hawkins proved himself against one of the nation’s best run defenses in a loss at Cardinal Stadium. He rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, snapping the Tigers’ 27-game streak without allowing a 100-yard rusher.

Kentucky Nov. 30

Hawkins was one of the lone bright spots for a Louisville team that lost to its in-state rival for a second straight year. Hawkins rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown, going 56 yards for a score to bring Louisville with 17-13 at halftime.

Notre Dame Sept. 2

Hawkins and Louisville’s rushing attack gave opponents a glimpse of its potential in the season opener against Notre Dame. Hawkins rushed for 122 yards on 19 carries

Mississippi State Dec. 30

Hawkins quietly surpassed 100 rushing yards for the eighth time as Louisville ended the 2019 season with a victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.

Eastern Kentucky Sept. 7

Hawkins averaged a season-best 11.2 yards per carry and rushed for 123 yards on a season-low 11 carries in the first win in the Scott Satterfield era.

Western Kentucky Sept. 14

After rushing for over 100 yards in the first two games of the year, Hawkins scored for the first time in collegiate career in Louisville’s victory in Nashville. Hawkins rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Miami Nov. 9

Hawkins rushed for 91 yards and had a reception for 40 yards in Louisville’s final conference loss of the season.

NC State Nov. 16

Louisville rushed for a season-low 77 yards in a victory in Raleigh that sealed bowl eligibility. Hawkins had 67 yards on 16 carries.

Wake Forest Oct. 12

Louisville finished with 225 rushing yards as Hawkins, Micale Cunningham, Evan Conley and Hassan Hall were all utilized in the run game. Hawkins had 60 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as Louisville had its first road win against a ranked opponent since 2011.

Florida State Sept. 21

Hawkins was limited to a season-low 52 yards, averaging 3.1 yards per carry in a loss against the Seminoles.