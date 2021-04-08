Javian Hawkins Showcases Versatility on Pro Day

The former Louisville running back also put on display his abilities as a receiver and pass blocker during his Pro Day.

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - By now, most college football fans, experts and analysts know what former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins brings to the table. After all, you don't earn the moniker 'PlayStation' without shifty feet, quick burst and excellent speed.

One area where the 5-foot-9, 183-pound back was not utilized much was in the passing game. Over 23 career games at Louisville, Hawkins tallied just 21 receptions for 189 yards and a single touchdown - coming in his final collegiate game against Virginia Tech.

When Louisville's Pro Day came around, the Titusville, Fla. native wanted to showcase more than just his running abilities. On top of his ability to move, change direction, and of course his speed, Hawkins also wanted to show that he can catch the ball as well.

"This past year, it was showing more - recently we did more than did the year before, but it was just a great workout," he said after Pro Day had concluded. "Just actually letting the coaches and the scouts that were here see it firsthand, like 'Okay, yeah it's a question that maybe he can't run routes and catch', but they actually got to come and see that today. It was big."

Hawkins said that while he was not known as a threat out of the backfield during his time in college, there was more mental prep for the drills and reps than physical prep due to his overall experience as a football player. He also wanted to fully prove he can be a third down back, taking part in pass protection drills as well as receiving reps.

"It's just always been in me," he said. "I've been playing football for a while. I love it, and I work at it."

Despite opting out of the 2020 season with four games left on the schedule, Hawkins was the Cardinals' leading rusher on year, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

After rushing just twice for eight yards before taking a redshirt as a freshman, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound back burst onto the scene during Scott Satterfield's first year as head coach last season. His 1,525 rushing yards ranked seventh in the nation, breaking Howard Stevens' single-season school rushing record by a running back and earning All-ACC Second-Team honors.

The 2021 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN and the NFL Network. Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp