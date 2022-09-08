LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following an offseason full of very real buzz and excitement, the Louisville football program began their 2022 season in the worst way imaginable. Next to nothing went right in their season-opener at Syracuse, with the Cardinals falling 31-7 last weekend at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Considering the moves and additions that were made on both the player roster and coaching staff, coupled with a recent history of blowing out the Orange, a listless performance was the furthest thing many expected out of Louisville that night. The product on the field was so poor, and reminiscent of the way that the 2021 season ended, that many in the Cardinals fanbase are already clamoring for head coach Scott Satterfield's job.

Following Thursday's press conference unveiling the Angel's Envy Bourbon Club at Cardinal Stadium, Louisville athletic director Josh Heird was asked if he had a message to fans who are already pushing the panic button on the season.

"Look, if you weren't disappointed in that performance on Saturday night, I don't think you're a Cardinal fan," Heird said. "Everybody that got on that plane after that game in Syracuse was disappointed. Scott was disappointed, I was disappointed, I know our players were disappointed. I think this week has been focused on correcting some of those mistakes, and making sure the team is ready to come out and play tomorrow night."

After the blowout loss to Kentucky to end the 2021 regular season, there was rampant speculation that Satterfield would be let go from his position, only for then-AD Vince Tyra to confirm he would be back. When Heird stepped in as interim AD last December following Tyra's resignation, he reaffirmed the program's commitment to Satterfield.

"We're going to support him like heck, we're going to give him every resource to be successful," Heird said during his introductory press conference last December. "I think he will. I really, really do. If I didn't think that, it'd be a different conversation right now."

However, some of the anger and frustration from the fanbase that was present early in the offseason - that was quelled by promising transfer portal additions, Power Five coordinator hires and tremendous recruiting - is back just one game into the season.

A season that was billed by fans and media alike as a "show me" type of year for Satterfield is already off on the wrong foot. Louisville went 18-19 in their first three years under Satterfield, including back-to-back losing seasons, going 4-7 in 2020 and 6-7 last year.

There is plenty of time the for the Cardinals to show that their opening performance was an outlier, but it'll be an uphill battle in the immediate future for Satterfield to get all of that goodwill back. Louisville travels to face UCF on Friday night, who looked crisp in their opener against South Carolina State, and then return home to host a Florida State squad who took down LSU in their week one game.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and the Knights is set for Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Josh Heird: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

