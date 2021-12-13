Watch: Josh Heird Talks Elevation to Louisville Interim AD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's unknown how long the search for a permanent athletic director will take, but Louisville has found their man to lead them in the meantime.

Following the resignation of athletic director Vince Tyra last week, the university's Board of Trustees appointed deputy athletic director Josh Heird to interim athletic director on Monday.

Heird is currently in his 11th year working for the Louisville athletic department. He got his start in 2007 under then-AD Tom Jurich, serving as the Assistant Athletic Director until 2016. He then spent he spent two years at Villanova University, then was brought back to Louisville by Tyra in 2019.

"I've worked here for a long time now. This university, this athletic department, these student-athletes, coaches, this brand, it's really really important to me, it means a lot to me," Heird said in his first press conference as interim AD.

"I just want everybody that's part of this community - whether it's living in Louisville, a donor, a fan, a student-athlete, whatever it may be - any connection to this to this campus, that they're proud to wear that bird head on their chest. That's really, really important to me.

In his first press conference as interim AD, Heird touched upon a variety of topics. They ranged from the search for a permanent AD, how much authority he has, his knowledge on the Tyra situation, transparency moving forward, his background and duties, and the football program.

Below is the video from his press conference, as well as in the player embedded in the top of the page:

(Photo of Josh Heird: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter