September 12, 2021
Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 30, Eastern Kentucky 3

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 30-3 win vs. EKU.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football notched their first win of the 2021 season, overcoming another slow start to take down Eastern Kentucky, 30-3, in their home opener.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville improved to 20-8-1 all-time against Eastern Kentucky with the victory on Saturday.
    • The Cardinals have allowed just three points combined in the last two meetings with EKU after shutting out the Colonels in 2019.
  • The 235 total yards allowed by Louisville were the third-lowest total under .
  • Louisville held EKU to just 86 rushing yards, the fourth time the Cardinals have limited the opposition to less than 100 on the ground under Satterfield.
  • The Cardinals forced three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) in the win, matching the team's high in Satterfield's three seasons done three previous times.
  • Louisville tallied multiple interceptions in a game since picking up two against Clemson on Oct. 19, 2019.
  • The UofL defense registered seven quarterback hurries against EKU, its highest total since finishing with eight against Virginia on Oct. 26, 2019.
  • The Cardinals scored a special teams touchdown for the first time since returned a kickoff at Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019.
  • Louisville tied the program record for the longest play from scrimmage on Saturday night with a 94-yard completion from Malik Cunningham to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce.

Player Notes:

  • QB Malik Cunningham ended the night 15-for-23 for 277 yards and a touchdown, along with 29 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.
    • Cunningham rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the second consecutive game and the fourth time in his career.
    • Cunningham joins Lenny Lyles as the only Louisville players to rush for four or more touchdowns in four separate seasons.
    • Cunningham moved into eighth place on UofL's career passing yards list with XXXX overall.
  • WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught four passes for 150 yards in the win.
    • He is the first freshman to tally 100 receiving yards since had 132 against Wake Forest on Oct. 27, 2018.
    • The 150 yards are the most ever by a true freshman at UofL.
  • WR Justin Marshall caught his first career touchdown on Saturday, scoring from 30 yards out in the third quarter.
  • WR Braden Smith returned a second quarter punt 49 yards for a touchdown. It was Louisville's first punt return touchdown since returned one against Indiana State on Sept. 8, 2018.
  • DB Kei'Trel Clark finished the night with a team-high six tackles, two for loss, and a pair of interceptions.
    • Clark is the first Cardinals player to record two interceptions in a game since Trumaine Washington against Florida State on Oct. 21, 2017.
    • The two TFLs tied his career high, done previously during his freshman season at Liberty.
  • LB Marvin Dallas fell on a muffed punt in the first quarter for his second career fumble recovery.
  • DL Ashton Gillotte made his first career start on Saturday and recorded the first sack of his career in the fourth quarter.
  • K James Turner made his 10th consecutive field goal with a 28-yarder in the fourth quarter. The 10 straight makes are the fourth longest streak in Louisville history.
    • Turner's streak of consecutive made PATs came to an end at 44 straight, which was the ninth longest streak in Louisville history.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell - Cindy Rice Shelton)

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 30, Eastern Kentucky 3

