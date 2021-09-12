Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 30, Eastern Kentucky 3
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 30-3 win vs. EKU.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football notched their first win of the 2021 season, overcoming another slow start to take down Eastern Kentucky, 30-3, in their home opener.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville improved to 20-8-1 all-time against Eastern Kentucky with the victory on Saturday.
- The Cardinals have allowed just three points combined in the last two meetings with EKU after shutting out the Colonels in 2019.
- The 235 total yards allowed by Louisville were the third-lowest total under .
- Louisville held EKU to just 86 rushing yards, the fourth time the Cardinals have limited the opposition to less than 100 on the ground under Satterfield.
- The Cardinals forced three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) in the win, matching the team's high in Satterfield's three seasons done three previous times.
- Louisville tallied multiple interceptions in a game since picking up two against Clemson on Oct. 19, 2019.
- The UofL defense registered seven quarterback hurries against EKU, its highest total since finishing with eight against Virginia on Oct. 26, 2019.
- The Cardinals scored a special teams touchdown for the first time since returned a kickoff at Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019.
- Louisville tied the program record for the longest play from scrimmage on Saturday night with a 94-yard completion from Malik Cunningham to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce.
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham ended the night 15-for-23 for 277 yards and a touchdown, along with 29 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.
- Cunningham rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the second consecutive game and the fourth time in his career.
- Cunningham joins Lenny Lyles as the only Louisville players to rush for four or more touchdowns in four separate seasons.
- Cunningham moved into eighth place on UofL's career passing yards list with XXXX overall.
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught four passes for 150 yards in the win.
- He is the first freshman to tally 100 receiving yards since had 132 against Wake Forest on Oct. 27, 2018.
- The 150 yards are the most ever by a true freshman at UofL.
- WR Justin Marshall caught his first career touchdown on Saturday, scoring from 30 yards out in the third quarter.
- WR Braden Smith returned a second quarter punt 49 yards for a touchdown. It was Louisville's first punt return touchdown since returned one against Indiana State on Sept. 8, 2018.
- DB Kei'Trel Clark finished the night with a team-high six tackles, two for loss, and a pair of interceptions.
- Clark is the first Cardinals player to record two interceptions in a game since Trumaine Washington against Florida State on Oct. 21, 2017.
- The two TFLs tied his career high, done previously during his freshman season at Liberty.
- LB Marvin Dallas fell on a muffed punt in the first quarter for his second career fumble recovery.
- DL Ashton Gillotte made his first career start on Saturday and recorded the first sack of his career in the fourth quarter.
- K James Turner made his 10th consecutive field goal with a 28-yarder in the fourth quarter. The 10 straight makes are the fourth longest streak in Louisville history.
- Turner's streak of consecutive made PATs came to an end at 44 straight, which was the ninth longest streak in Louisville history.
Gallery:
29 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.
(Photo of Jalen Mitchell - Cindy Rice Shelton)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter