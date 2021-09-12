Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 30, Eastern Kentucky 3

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's 30-3 win vs. EKU.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football notched their first win of the 2021 season, overcoming another slow start to take down Eastern Kentucky, 30-3, in their home opener.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville improved to 20-8-1 all-time against Eastern Kentucky with the victory on Saturday. The Cardinals have allowed just three points combined in the last two meetings with EKU after shutting out the Colonels in 2019.

The 235 total yards allowed by Louisville were the third-lowest total under .

Louisville held EKU to just 86 rushing yards, the fourth time the Cardinals have limited the opposition to less than 100 on the ground under Satterfield.

The Cardinals forced three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) in the win, matching the team's high in Satterfield's three seasons done three previous times.

Louisville tallied multiple interceptions in a game since picking up two against Clemson on Oct. 19, 2019.

The UofL defense registered seven quarterback hurries against EKU, its highest total since finishing with eight against Virginia on Oct. 26, 2019.

The Cardinals scored a special teams touchdown for the first time since returned a kickoff at Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019.

Louisville tied the program record for the longest play from scrimmage on Saturday night with a 94-yard completion from Malik Cunningham to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham ended the night 15-for-23 for 277 yards and a touchdown, along with 29 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Cunningham rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the second consecutive game and the fourth time in his career. Cunningham joins Lenny Lyles as the only Louisville players to rush for four or more touchdowns in four separate seasons. Cunningham moved into eighth place on UofL's career passing yards list with XXXX overall.

ended the night 15-for-23 for 277 yards and a touchdown, along with 29 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught four passes for 150 yards in the win. He is the first freshman to tally 100 receiving yards since had 132 against Wake Forest on Oct. 27, 2018. The 150 yards are the most ever by a true freshman at UofL.

WR Justin Marshall caught his first career touchdown on Saturday, scoring from 30 yards out in the third quarter.

WR Braden Smith returned a second quarter punt 49 yards for a touchdown. It was Louisville's first punt return touchdown since returned one against Indiana State on Sept. 8, 2018.

returned a second quarter punt 49 yards for a touchdown. It was Louisville's first punt return touchdown since returned one against Indiana State on Sept. 8, 2018. DB Kei'Trel Clark finished the night with a team-high six tackles, two for loss, and a pair of interceptions. Clark is the first Cardinals player to record two interceptions in a game since Trumaine Washington against Florida State on Oct. 21, 2017. The two TFLs tied his career high, done previously during his freshman season at Liberty.

finished the night with a team-high six tackles, two for loss, and a pair of interceptions. LB Marvin Dallas fell on a muffed punt in the first quarter for his second career fumble recovery.

fell on a muffed punt in the first quarter for his second career fumble recovery. DL Ashton Gillotte made his first career start on Saturday and recorded the first sack of his career in the fourth quarter.

K James Turner made his 10th consecutive field goal with a 28-yarder in the fourth quarter. The 10 straight makes are the fourth longest streak in Louisville history. Turner's streak of consecutive made PATs came to an end at 44 straight, which was the ninth longest streak in Louisville history.

made his 10th consecutive field goal with a 28-yarder in the fourth quarter. The 10 straight makes are the fourth longest streak in Louisville history.

