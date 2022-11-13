Highlights, Photos and Notes: Clemson 31, Louisville 16

CLEMSON, S.C. - Despite a good performance from their defense, the Louisville football program's offense failed to hold up their end of the bargain, resulting in a 31-16 loss at Clemson to snap a four-game win streak.

Team Notes:

Louisville falls to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, ending a four-game winning streak.

The Cards remain winless in eight games against Clemson.

Louisville's defense gained three turnovers to bring its FBS-leading total to 27 for the season.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham was 10-of-13 passing for 75 yards, no touchdowns, and no interception. Cunningham moved up to fourth on Louisville's career list for pass completions with 689.

QB Brock Domann was 13-of-23 passing for 175 yards with one touchdown and one interception, starting the second half after Cunningham left the game with an injury.

WR Tyler Hudson had 11 receptions for 163 yards, the most catches by a Louisville player since Harry Douglas caught 12 passes vs. Syracuse on Sept. 22, 2007. Hudson has four 100-yard receiving games in 10 games played at Louisville.

RB Tiyon Evans rushed for 28 yards on 7 carries and scored a 16-yard touchdown, his sixth rushing TD of the season.

WR Braden Smith had 3 receptions for 46 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown catch on fourth down as time expired in the fourth quarter.

TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 20 yards, catching a pass in his 34th straight game.

LB Momo Sanogo led the Louisville defense with 14 tackles, including 10 solo stops, one sack, and two tackles for loss.

LB Yasir Abdullah forced two fumbles in a game for the second time this year to go with six tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss. Abdullah's four forced fumbles this season rank fourth on Louisville's single-season list. Abdullah's eight career forced fumbles rank fourth on Louisville's career list.

LG Caleb Chandler started the 50th game of his career, making him one of only four Louisville players to start at least 50 games. He trails the school record for most starts by one game.

