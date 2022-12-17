Skip to main content

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 24 Cincinnati 7

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to an overwhelming defensive performance and a stellar rushing effort, Louisville will hold onto the Keg of Nails following a decisive 24-7 win over former longtime conference rival Cincinnati.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville finishes its season 8-5, its best record since logging the same record in 2019.
  • The Cards even their bowl record at 12-12-1.
  • Louisville improves to 23-30-1 vs. Cincinnati.
  • Louisville's seven sacks are its second most in a bowl game, trailing the eight logged in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 1991. Seven players had at least a partial sack.
  • Louisville has two 100-yard rushers in a bowl game for the first time in program history.
  • Louisville rushes for 287 yards, its third highest total in a bowl game.
  • Louisville's 50 sacks this year match the single-season school record set by the 2000 team.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Player Notes:

  • QB Brock Domann was 10-of-18 passing for 92 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
  • RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for 115 yards on nine carries, including scoring runs of 49 yards and 41 yards.
    • Jordan had his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season.
    • Jordan had two rushing touchdowns in his Louisville career entering the game, doubling that with two scores today.
  • RB Maurice Turner rushed for 160 yards on 31 attempts.
    • Turner had his first 100-yard rushing game at Louisville.
    • Turner's 160-yard rushing total is the second highest by a Louisville player in a bowl game, trailing Lamar Jackson's 226 yards in the 2015 Music City Bowl.
    • Turner's 160-yard rushing total is the highest in program history by a true freshman running back.
    • Turner set a Louisville bowl record for most rushing attempts with 31.
  • TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown.
    • Ford moved up to a tie for eighth on Louisville's career list for touchdown receptions with 18, matching Deion Branch's career total.
    • Ford caught a pass in the last 37 consecutive games of his Louisville career.
  • K James Turner set a Louisville bowl record for longest field goal by connecting from 48 yards on his only attempt.
    • Turner's 20 made field goals this season are the second highest total by a Louisville kicker in a season, trailing Art Carmody's 21 made field goals in 2006.
  • LB Monty Montgomery led the Louisville defense with 13 tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.
    • Montgomery's four forced fumbles this season are tied for fourth most by a Louisville player in a season.
  • LB Yasir Abdullah had nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for loss.
    • Abdullah moved up to a tie for second on Louisville's career list for tackles for loss with 43, trailing only Dewayne White.
    • Abdullah moved up to eighth on Louisville's career list for sacks with 23.5.
    • Abdullah set a new Louisville record with 61 games played in his career.
USATSI_19641061_168388606_lowres
32
Gallery
32 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Eric Canha.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19640473_168388606_lowres
Football

What Deion Branch, Louisville Players Said After Fenway Bowl Win vs. Cincinnati

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19640463_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Holds Off Florida A&M for First Winning Streak of Kenny Payne Era

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19639554_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Runs Over Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl

By Matthew McGavic
3724A080-6BCC-4443-9379-FC72B616C832
Other Sports

Louisville Doubleheader Live Blog: Football vs. Cincinnati, MBB vs. Florida A&M

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19626756_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida A&M Rattlers

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19626752_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida A&M

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19626750_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida A&M Rattlers

By Matthew McGavic
0dKnJUYk
Football

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

By Matthew McGavic