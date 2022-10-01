Highlights, Photos and Notes: Boston College 34, Louisville 33
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's loss at Boston College.
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Despite being a double-digit favorite, the Louisville football program blew a golden opportunity to secure their first win in ACC play, instead falling 34-33 to Boston College.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 8-7 all-time against Boston College, including a 3-5 mark at Alumni Stadium.
- Louisville falls to 0-3 in ACC play for the first time since 2020 when the Cards started 0-4 and finished with a 3-7 ACC record.
- Louisville quarterbacks completed passes to nine different receivers.
- Louisville scored on its first possession of the game for the second time this season, driving 70 yards in 12 plays and scoring on a one-yard touchdown run by Malik Cunningham.
- The Cards suffered a one-point loss for the second time in less than a year after having no such losses since 1997. Louisville lost by the same 34-33 score to Virginia on Oct. 9, 2021.
- Louisville allowed a blocked PAT kick for the first time since the Clemson game on Nov. 3, 2018.
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham finished 19-of-28 for 186 yards passing with no interceptions and one touchdown to go with 52 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. He completed passes to nine different receivers.
- Cunningham became the sixth FBS player to pass for 9,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in a career.
- Cunningham moved into second place on Louisville's career list for yards of total offense with 12,140 yards, trailing only Lamar Jackson.
- Cunningham moved into fourth place on Louisville's career list for passing yards with 9,064 yards.
- Cunningham moved into sixth place on Louisville's career list for points scored with 282.
- Cunningham had his 13th game with multiple rushing touchdowns, second most in a career by a Louisville quarterback.
- Cunningham rushed for three touchdowns in the first half to join Lamar Jackson as one of only two Louisville quarterbacks to rush for three or more TDs in a single half. Cunningham also rushed for three TDs in the first half vs. South Florida last week.
- RB Tiyon Evans rushed for 48 yards on 8 carries, all in the first half.
- WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce had four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown, the fifth TD reception of his career.
- TE Marshon Ford had four receptions for 37 yards to move up to fifth on Louisville's career list for receptions by a tight end with 108.
- DB Kenderick Duncan led all Louisville defenders with nine tackles, all of which were unassisted.
- LB Monty Montgomery had seven tackles, six of which were unassisted, to go with two sacks, three tackles for loss, one interception, and two forced fumbles.
- Montgomery moves into the top 10 on Louisville's career list for fumbles forced with five.
- LB Yasir Abdullah moved up to fifth in career games played at Louisville with 53.
- DB Chandler Jones moved up to seventh in career games played at Louisville with 52.
Gallery:
32 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Bob DeChiara.
