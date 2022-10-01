Highlights, Photos and Notes: Boston College 34, Louisville 33

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Despite being a double-digit favorite, the Louisville football program blew a golden opportunity to secure their first win in ACC play, instead falling 34-33 to Boston College.

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 8-7 all-time against Boston College, including a 3-5 mark at Alumni Stadium.

Louisville falls to 0-3 in ACC play for the first time since 2020 when the Cards started 0-4 and finished with a 3-7 ACC record.

Louisville quarterbacks completed passes to nine different receivers.

Louisville scored on its first possession of the game for the second time this season, driving 70 yards in 12 plays and scoring on a one-yard touchdown run by Malik Cunningham.

The Cards suffered a one-point loss for the second time in less than a year after having no such losses since 1997. Louisville lost by the same 34-33 score to Virginia on Oct. 9, 2021.

Louisville allowed a blocked PAT kick for the first time since the Clemson game on Nov. 3, 2018.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished 19-of-28 for 186 yards passing with no interceptions and one touchdown to go with 52 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. He completed passes to nine different receivers. Cunningham became the sixth FBS player to pass for 9,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in a career. Cunningham moved into second place on Louisville's career list for yards of total offense with 12,140 yards, trailing only Lamar Jackson. Cunningham moved into fourth place on Louisville's career list for passing yards with 9,064 yards. Cunningham moved into sixth place on Louisville's career list for points scored with 282. Cunningham had his 13th game with multiple rushing touchdowns, second most in a career by a Louisville quarterback. Cunningham rushed for three touchdowns in the first half to join Lamar Jackson as one of only two Louisville quarterbacks to rush for three or more TDs in a single half. Cunningham also rushed for three TDs in the first half vs. South Florida last week.

RB Tiyon Evans rushed for 48 yards on 8 carries, all in the first half.

WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce had four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown, the fifth TD reception of his career.

TE Marshon Ford had four receptions for 37 yards to move up to fifth on Louisville's career list for receptions by a tight end with 108.

DB Kenderick Duncan led all Louisville defenders with nine tackles, all of which were unassisted.

LB Monty Montgomery had seven tackles, six of which were unassisted, to go with two sacks, three tackles for loss, one interception, and two forced fumbles. Montgomery moves into the top 10 on Louisville's career list for fumbles forced with five.

LB Yasir Abdullah moved up to fifth in career games played at Louisville with 53.

DB Chandler Jones moved up to seventh in career games played at Louisville with 52.

