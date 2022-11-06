Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 34, James Madison 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks in part to another spectacular second half performance, Louisville dominated James Madison for their fourth-straight win, one which clinched bowl eligibility in the process.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville improves to 6-3 to become eligible for its 25th bowl appearance.

The Cards are 6-3 for the first time since 2014 and have their best record through nine games since an 8-1 start in 2016.

Louisville has its first four-game winning streak since winning five straight in 2016.

Louisville wins a game without getting a sack or forcing a turnover for the first time since a 45-14 win at Army on Sept. 21, 2002.

Louisville has two running backs with 100 yards rushing for the first time since a 32-14 win vs. Kentucky on Sept. 2, 2012, when Senorise Perry and Jeremy Wright each had 100-yard games.

Louisville holds James Madison scoreless on all six of its second half possessions, forcing five punts and a missed field goal.

Louisville holds its third straight opponent without a third quarter touchdown.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished 14-of-20 for 223 yards passing with no interceptions and three touchdowns.

Cunningham tied Lamar Jackson's school record for career touchdown responsibility, running and passing for a combined 119 touchdowns.

RB Tiyon Evans rushed for 126 yards on 10 carries and a 71-yard touchdown, his second straight 100-yard game.

RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries for the first 100-yard game of his career.

WR Tyler Hudson had six receptions for 142 yards and a 44-yard touchdown, his first touchdown catch at Louisville.

Hudson has three 100-yard receiving games in nine games played at Louisville.

TE Isaac Martin had one reception for a one-yard touchdown, his first touchdown catch in four seasons with the Cards.

TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 21 yards, catching a pass in his 33rd straight game.

LB Momo Sonogo paced the Louisville defense with 13 tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss.

K James Turner connected on field goals from 28 and 35 yards to go with four of four extra points.

With four games remaining, Turner has already matched his 2021 season total of 14 made field goals, the ninth most in a season by a Louisville kicker.

Gallery:

32 Gallery 32 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Jamie Rhodes.

