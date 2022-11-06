Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 34, James Madison 10
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. James Madison.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks in part to another spectacular second half performance, Louisville dominated James Madison for their fourth-straight win, one which clinched bowl eligibility in the process.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville improves to 6-3 to become eligible for its 25th bowl appearance.
- The Cards are 6-3 for the first time since 2014 and have their best record through nine games since an 8-1 start in 2016.
- Louisville has its first four-game winning streak since winning five straight in 2016.
- Louisville wins a game without getting a sack or forcing a turnover for the first time since a 45-14 win at Army on Sept. 21, 2002.
- Louisville has two running backs with 100 yards rushing for the first time since a 32-14 win vs. Kentucky on Sept. 2, 2012, when Senorise Perry and Jeremy Wright each had 100-yard games.
- Louisville holds James Madison scoreless on all six of its second half possessions, forcing five punts and a missed field goal.
- Louisville holds its third straight opponent without a third quarter touchdown.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham finished 14-of-20 for 223 yards passing with no interceptions and three touchdowns.
- Cunningham tied Lamar Jackson's school record for career touchdown responsibility, running and passing for a combined 119 touchdowns.
- RB Tiyon Evans rushed for 126 yards on 10 carries and a 71-yard touchdown, his second straight 100-yard game.
- RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries for the first 100-yard game of his career.
- WR Tyler Hudson had six receptions for 142 yards and a 44-yard touchdown, his first touchdown catch at Louisville.
- Hudson has three 100-yard receiving games in nine games played at Louisville.
- TE Isaac Martin had one reception for a one-yard touchdown, his first touchdown catch in four seasons with the Cards.
- TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 21 yards, catching a pass in his 33rd straight game.
- LB Momo Sonogo paced the Louisville defense with 13 tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss.
- K James Turner connected on field goals from 28 and 35 yards to go with four of four extra points.
- With four games remaining, Turner has already matched his 2021 season total of 14 made field goals, the ninth most in a season by a Louisville kicker.
Gallery:
32 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Jamie Rhodes.
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter