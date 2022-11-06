Skip to main content

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 34, James Madison 10

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. James Madison.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks in part to another spectacular second half performance, Louisville dominated James Madison for their fourth-straight win, one which clinched bowl eligibility in the process.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • Louisville improves to 6-3 to become eligible for its 25th bowl appearance.
  • The Cards are 6-3 for the first time since 2014 and have their best record through nine games since an 8-1 start in 2016.
  • Louisville has its first four-game winning streak since winning five straight in 2016.
  • Louisville wins a game without getting a sack or forcing a turnover for the first time since a 45-14 win at Army on Sept. 21, 2002.
  • Louisville has two running backs with 100 yards rushing for the first time since a 32-14 win vs. Kentucky on Sept. 2, 2012, when Senorise Perry and Jeremy Wright each had 100-yard games.
  • Louisville holds James Madison scoreless on all six of its second half possessions, forcing five punts and a missed field goal.
  • Louisville holds its third straight opponent without a third quarter touchdown. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Player Notes:

  • QB Malik Cunningham finished 14-of-20 for 223 yards passing with no interceptions and three touchdowns.
  • Cunningham tied Lamar Jackson's school record for career touchdown responsibility, running and passing for a combined 119 touchdowns.
  • RB Tiyon Evans rushed for 126 yards on 10 carries and a 71-yard touchdown, his second straight 100-yard game.
  • RB Jawhar Jordan rushed for 117 yards on 17 carries for the first 100-yard game of his career.
  • WR Tyler Hudson had six receptions for 142 yards and a 44-yard touchdown, his first touchdown catch at Louisville.
  • Hudson has three 100-yard receiving games in nine games played at Louisville.
  • TE Isaac Martin had one reception for a one-yard touchdown, his first touchdown catch in four seasons with the Cards.
  • TE Marshon Ford had two receptions for 21 yards, catching a pass in his 33rd straight game.
  • LB Momo Sonogo paced the Louisville defense with 13 tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss.
  • K James Turner connected on field goals from 28 and 35 yards to go with four of four extra points.
  • With four games remaining, Turner has already matched his 2021 season total of 14 made field goals, the ninth most in a season by a Louisville kicker. 
USATSI_19371844_168388606_lowres
32
Gallery
32 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY Sports' Jamie Rhodes.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19371555_168388606_lowres
Football

What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 34-10 Win vs. James Madison

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19369173_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Dominates James Madison to Clinch Bowl Eligibility

By Matthew McGavic
D40907B2-4D63-4B06-AC05-C86C48AD08C7
Football

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. James Madison | Game 9

By Matthew McGavic
0dKnJUYk
Football

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. James Madison Dukes

By Matthew McGavic
duX0-AnU
Football

From The Pink Seats: Episode 76 - Wake Forest Recap, James Madison Preview

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19353902_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Payne Sees 'Improvement' in Louisville, Acknowledges Room for Growth

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19136166_168388606_lowres
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Daily News-Record's Shane Mettlen

By Matthew McGavic
hfB2vmIY
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 80-73 Exhibition Win vs. Chaminade

By Matthew McGavic