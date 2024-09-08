Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 49, Jacksonville State 14
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Gamecocks.
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of a shutout victory to kick off their 2024 campaign, the Louisville football program carried that momentum into their week two matchup against Jacksonville State, cruising to a 49-14 victory.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Five different players rush for a touchdown, the first time Louisville has accomplished that vs. FBS competition since five players ran for TDs vs. Temple in 2006.
- Louisville extends its streak of holding opponents scoreless on their first possession to 20 games.
- Louisville holds its opponent scoreless in the first quarter for the 14th time in its last 17 games.
- Louisville amasses 610 yards of total offense, its second highest total under Jeff Brohm.
- The Cards reach 500 yards of total offense in back-to-back games for the first time since doing so Oct. 2-9, 2021, vs. Wake Forest and Virginia.
- Louisville nets a 320-yard margin in total offense, reaching a 300-yard net margin in back-to-back games for the first time since Sept. 23-30, 2017, vs. Kent State and Murray State.
- Louisville scores 7+ TDs in back-to-back games for the first time since doing so in each of the first four games of the 2016 season.
- Louisville improves to 53-22 vs. CUSA teams, including a nine-game winning streak and wins in 24 of the last 25.
- Louisville quarterbacks complete passes to 12 different receivers.
- Louisville completes a 96-yard TD drive, its longest since a 96-yard drive vs. Boston College in 2019.
- Brohm becomes the first Louisville coach to start 2-0 in his first two seasons since Bobby Petrino did so from 2003 to 2006 and 2014.
- Louisville scores at least 30 points for the eighth time in nine home games under Brohm.
- Brohm improves to 12-4 at Louisville and 78-48 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Tyler Shough was 21-of-33 passing for 349 yards, two TDs, and no interceptions. Shough is one of only four QBs in program history to start his Louisville career with at least 57 pass attempts before his first interception, joining Mike Watkins (83 attempts), Johnny Unitas (78), and Will Gardner (68). This is the sixth 300-yard passing game of Shough's collegiate career. Shough completed TD passes of 48 and 51 yards.
- RB Maurice Turner led Louisville rushers with 60 yards and a TD on 12 carries.
- RB Keyjuan Brown rushed for 51 yards and a TD on five carries to go with a 24-yard reception. Brown is one of only three Louisville players in the past 70 years to rush for a TD in his first three games, joining Tiyon Evans (2022) and Calvin Prince (1976).
- RB Duke Watson rushed for 51 yards and a TD on four carries. Watson is one of only three freshmen in the past 94 years to rush for a TD in Louisville's first two games of a season, joining Lamar Jackson (2015) and Tom Lucia (1947).
- RB Donald Chaney, Jr. rushed for 21 yards and a TD on three carries, scoring for the first time at UofL.
TE Duane Martin scored a two-yard rushing TD on the first carry of his career and added a six-yard reception to convert a fourth-down. Martin is the first Louisville tight end to rush for a TD since Ken McKay ran for a 3-yard score vs. Memphis in 1989.
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks led all receivers with six receptions for 89 yards.
- WR Chris Bell had three receptions for 61 yards and a TD, scoring for the third time in his career.
- TE Mark Redman had one reception for a 12-yard TD, scoring for the second straight game.
- LB Stanquan Clark led Louisville defenders with nine tackles, including six solo stops.
- DB Quincy Riley had his seventh career interception to go with two tackles.
- DE Ramon Puryear played in his 54th game, ninth most on the Louisville career list. He had two tackles and a QB hurry.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of the Courier Journal's Clare Grant and USA TODAY's Jamie Rhodes.
