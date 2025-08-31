Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 51, Eastern Kentucky 17
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Year three of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program is off and running, with the Cardinals easily taking down in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, 51-17, to kick off their 2025 season.
Team Notes:
- Louisville improves to 21-8-1 in the all-time series vs. Eastern Kentucky, including 14-4-1 in Louisville and 5-0 at L&N Stadium.
- Louisville improves to 59-42-6 in season openers, including 38-18-3 at home and 14-5 at L&N Stadium.
- The Cardinals amass 542 yards of offense, the sixth highest total in a season opener.
- Louisville improves to 38-7 vs. FCS teams, including a 26-game winning streak.
- Louisville scores a touchdown on its opening drive of the season for the first time since Jawon Pass ran for an 8-yard score vs. Notre Dame on Sept. 2, 2019.
- Louisville allows only 150 yards of offense, holding the Colonels to 74 yards rushing and 76 yards passing.
- Louisville quarterbacks complete passes to 13 different receivers.
- Jeff Brohm becomes the first Louisville coach to win his first three season openers since Bobby Petrino won his first five from 2003 to 2006 and 2014.
- Louisville scores at least 30 points for the 12th time in 14 home games under Brohm.
- Brohm improves to 20-8 at Louisville and 86-52 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Miller Moss made his Louisville debut with 17-of-25 passing for 223 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, and an 8-yard rushing TD, playing only the first half.
- QB Brady Allen threw the first TD pass of his college career and completed 6 of 9 passes for 69 yards with 1 interception.
- RB Issac Brown led all rushers with 126 yards and 2 TDs on 6 carries. Brown logged the sixth 100-yard rushing game of his career.
- RB Duke Watson made his second career TD catch on a 30-yard pass from Moss and carried twice for 2 yards.
- RB Keyjuan Brown scored his fifth career TD on a 1-yard run, rushing 6 times for 25 yards to go with 2 receptions for 12 yards.
- WR Caullin Lacy amassed 204 all-purpose yards in the first half, including 4 receptions for 62 yards and 125 punt return yards. Lacy returned a punt 93 yards for a TD, Louisville's longest punt return since 1970 and second longest in program history. Lacy's 125 punt return yards ties him for third most in a game by a Louisville player.
- WR Chris Bell led all players with 63 yards receiving on 5 receptions.
WR Kris Hughes scored the first touchdown of his career on a 31-yard pass from Allen, finishing with 3 receptions for 50 yards.
- DL Jordan Guerad led Louisville with 6 tackles, including 5 solo stops and a tackle for loss.
- DL Clev Lubin made his Louisville debut with 2 sacks for 16 yards among his 4 tackles.
- DL AJ Green had 3 solo tackles, including his second career sack.
- LB Trent Carter registered a 5-yard sack for the first tackle of his career.
- K Cooper Ranvier connected from 23 yards on the first field goal attempt of his career.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Matt Stone of the Courier Journal.
