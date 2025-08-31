Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 51, Eastern Kentucky 17

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Colonels.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman AJ Green (17) sacks Eastern Kentucky Colonels quarterback Myles Burkett (10) during the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman AJ Green (17) sacks Eastern Kentucky Colonels quarterback Myles Burkett (10) during the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Year three of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program is off and running, with the Cardinals easily taking down in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, 51-17, to kick off their 2025 season.

Team Notes:

  • Louisville improves to 21-8-1 in the all-time series vs. Eastern Kentucky, including 14-4-1 in Louisville and 5-0 at L&N Stadium.
  • Louisville improves to 59-42-6 in season openers, including 38-18-3 at home and 14-5 at L&N Stadium.
  • The Cardinals amass 542 yards of offense, the sixth highest total in a season opener.
  • Louisville improves to 38-7 vs. FCS teams, including a 26-game winning streak.
  • Louisville scores a touchdown on its opening drive of the season for the first time since Jawon Pass ran for an 8-yard score vs. Notre Dame on Sept. 2, 2019.
  • Louisville allows only 150 yards of offense, holding the Colonels to 74 yards rushing and 76 yards passing.
  • Louisville quarterbacks complete passes to 13 different receivers.
  • Jeff Brohm becomes the first Louisville coach to win his first three season openers since Bobby Petrino won his first five from 2003 to 2006 and 2014.
  • Louisville scores at least 30 points for the 12th time in 14 home games under Brohm.
  • Brohm improves to 20-8 at Louisville and 86-52 overall.

Player Notes:

  • QB Miller Moss made his Louisville debut with 17-of-25 passing for 223 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, and an 8-yard rushing TD, playing only the first half.
  • QB Brady Allen threw the first TD pass of his college career and completed 6 of 9 passes for 69 yards with 1 interception.
  • RB Issac Brown led all rushers with 126 yards and 2 TDs on 6 carries. Brown logged the sixth 100-yard rushing game of his career.
  • RB Duke Watson made his second career TD catch on a 30-yard pass from Moss and carried twice for 2 yards.
  • RB Keyjuan Brown scored his fifth career TD on a 1-yard run, rushing 6 times for 25 yards to go with 2 receptions for 12 yards.
  • WR Caullin Lacy amassed 204 all-purpose yards in the first half, including 4 receptions for 62 yards and 125 punt return yards. Lacy returned a punt 93 yards for a TD, Louisville's longest punt return since 1970 and second longest in program history. Lacy's 125 punt return yards ties him for third most in a game by a Louisville player.
  • WR Chris Bell led all players with 63 yards receiving on 5 receptions.
    WR Kris Hughes scored the first touchdown of his career on a 31-yard pass from Allen, finishing with 3 receptions for 50 yards.
  • DL Jordan Guerad led Louisville with 6 tackles, including 5 solo stops and a tackle for loss.
  • DL Clev Lubin made his Louisville debut with 2 sacks for 16 yards among his 4 tackles.
  • DL AJ Green had 3 solo tackles, including his second career sack.
  • LB Trent Carter registered a 5-yard sack for the first tackle of his career.
  • K Cooper Ranvier connected from 23 yards on the first field goal attempt of his career.

Gallery:

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) runs in to score a touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals'
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) runs in to score a touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) sacks Eastern Kentucky Colonels quarterback Myles Burkett (10) in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) sacks Eastern Kentucky Colonels quarterback Myles Burkett (10) in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) is lifted by Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa (71) after Brown scores a touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs in to score a touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) runs in to score a touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) pumps his chest with his fist as he runs in to score a touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) tries to make a catch in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) celebrates after scoring touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Antonio Meeks (15) makes a catch in the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville fans in the stand during the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman AJ Green (17) sacks Eastern Kentucky Colonels quarterback Myles Burkett (10) during the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman AJ Green (17) sacks Eastern Kentucky Colonels quarterback Myles Burkett (10) during the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman AJ Green (17) sacks Eastern Kentucky Colonels quarterback Myles Burkett (10) during the first half against EKU at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Matt Stone of the Courier Journal.

