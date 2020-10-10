Highlights, Photos & Notes: Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27

ATLANTA - Louisville dropped their third straight conference game of the season, falling 46-27 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The Cardinals lost three fumbles that led to 19 points off turnovers for the Jackets, with Tech scoring 20 unanswered fourth quarter points.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the primetime matchup

Team Notes:

Louisville's 46-27 loss evens the all-time series between the two programs at one apiece. The Cardinals had previously defeated Georgia Tech in the first meeting in 2018.

The Cardinals outgained Georgia Tech 471-450 in the losing effort. UofL has outgained its opponent in three of its last five losses, including earlier this season against Miami.

Louisville rushed for a season-high 242 yards in the loss. The 48 attempts were one shy of the season-high of 49 against Miami.

The Cardinals were 9-for-17 on third down on Friday, matching their highest total of third down conversions this season set in the season opener against Western Kentucky.

Louisville was 2-for-3 on fourth down and is now 7-12 on the season on fourth down conversions.

The 19-point loss is Louisville's largest margin of defeat when leading at the start of the fourth quarter. The previous record was 11 points in a 42-31 loss to Florida State on Oct. 30, 2014 and a 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech on Jan. 2, 2006.

Louisville opponents had converted four straight two-point conversion attempts until Georgia Tech failed in the third quarter. The Cardinals successfully defended multiple two-point conversion attempts in a game for the first time since Memphis failed twice in a 56-49 Louisville road victory on Nov. 4, 2004. Georgia Tech is the first UofL opponent to fail on three tries after touchdown since Memphis missed an extra point, had an extra point blocked and failed on a two-point conversion on Oct. 8, 2002.

The Cardinals lost three fumbles for only the second time since 2001, also ding so against Wake Forest on Nov. 12, 2016.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham closed out the game 19-for-33 for 229 yards and two touchdowns, along with 50 rushing yards and a pair of scores on the ground. Friday was the first multi-rushing touchdown game of Cunningham's career. Cunningham has now been responsible for four touchdowns four times in his career. Cunningham moved into eighth all-time at Louisville with 46 touchdowns responsible for in his career.

RB Javian Hawkins rushed for 155 yards on 26 carries. Hawkins recorded his 10 career 100-yard game, tied with Michael Bush for sixth all-time at Louisville. Hawkins is the seventh Louisville player to have four 150-yard rushing games in his career.

WR Tutu Atwell hooked up with for a 26-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. Atwell is now tied for seventh all-time at UofL with 18 career touchdown receptions, tying Deion Branch.

TE Marshon Ford set career highs with five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on Friday. His three-yard TD reception in the first quarter was his 10 touchdown reception of his career, tying him with Cookie Brinkman for seventh all-time among tight ends at UofL.

DL Jared Goldwire blocked an extra point in the third quarter, the first for the Cardinals since blocked a PAT against Clemson on Sept. 16, 2017. Goldwire tied for the team-high in tackles on Friday night, recording a career-best six with five solo stops.

RB Hassan Hall had a 42-yard kick return in the first quarter, the longest of the season for the Cardinals. Hall passed Walter Peacock to move into fifth in career kickoff return yards at 1,741.

P Ryan Harwell worked as the punter for the Cardinals for the first time on Friday, averaging 39.5 yards on four punts with two downed inside the five-yard line.

OT Cameron DeGeorge and DT Dezmond Tell each made their first career starts at Louisville on Friday night.

WR Gregory DeRosiers made his first collegiate appearance.

Gallery:

NOTE: Video courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference, photos courtesy of Hyosub Shin/AJC via the Atlantic Coast Conference.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Hyosub Shin/AJC)

