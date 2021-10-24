Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 28, Boston College 14

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Boston College.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville was able to get back in the right action to start the second half of the season, downing Boston College 28-14 to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville improved to 8-6 all-time against Boston College and 5-2 versus the Eagles in Louisville.

The Cardinals set a season high with 331 rushing yards in the victory. It was the most rushing yards since UofL ran up 370 against Syracuse on Nov. 23, 2019. This marks the fourth 300-yard rushing game for the Cardinals under Scott Satterfield. Louisville rushed for 202 yards in the opening half, its highest first half rushing total since rushing for 219 against Virginia last season.

Malik Cunningham and Trevion Cooley became the first Louisville teammates to rush for 100 yards in the same game since Malik Williams and Lamar Jackson did so against Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.

Louisville finished with just 107 yards passing, its lowest total in a win since throwing for just 88 in a victory over Western Kentucky on Sept. 15, 2018.

The Louisville defense matched its season high with three turnovers forced on Saturday, also done in the win over Eastern Kentucky. The Cardinals picked off two passes for the second straight game and third time this season. Louisville now has an interception in six consecutive games.

UofL tallied three more sacks in Saturday's win, upping its season total to 21 through seven games. The Cardinals have at least three sacks in three of the last four games.

Louisville won on Saturday despite turning the ball over four times. It was UofL's first win with four turnovers or more since defeating Kent State on Sept. 23, 2017.



Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham was just 9-for-17 for 107 yards passing, but rushed for a season high 133 yards and three scores. Cunningham is the third Louisville quarterback to rush for three touchdowns in a game, joining Lamar Jackson (six times from 2016-17) and Benny Russell (1965). It was the fifth 100-yard rushing game of Cunningham's career, but just his first of the season. Cunningham now has 31 career rushing touchdowns, moving him into fourth place all-time at Louisville behind only Lamar Jackson (50), Lenny Lyles (41) and Michael Bush (39). Cunningham also crossed over the 2,000-yard mark on the ground for his career, becoming the 17th Cardinal all-time to do so. With three scores, Cunningham is now fourth all-time at Louisville with 81 touchdowns responsible for in his career, trailing Lamar Jackson (119), Chris Redman (87) and Dave Ragone (83). Saturday was the eighth game of Cunningham's career with multiple rushing touchdowns, six of which have come this season.

RB Trevion Cooley rushed for 112 yards on 13 carries for his first 100-yard rushing game of his career. Cooley is the seventh Louisville true freshman all-time to rush for at least 100 yards in a game.

rushed for 112 yards on 13 carries for his first 100-yard rushing game of his career. DL Ryheem Craig recorded his first career sack for the first tackle of his career.

DL Mason Reiger tallied his first career forced fumble in the fourth quarter.

tallied his first career forced fumble in the fourth quarter. LB C.J. Avery finished with two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble for the first time in his career, but first since 2019.

LB Yasir Abdullah added to his team-leading sack total with his sixth sack of the season.

DB Trey Franklin picked off a pass for the second consecutive game.

DB Josh Minkins recorded his first career interception.

DB Qwynnterrio Cole led the Cardinals with a career-best eight tackles and added a pair of pass breakups.

Gallery:

33 Gallery 33 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

