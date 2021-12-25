Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cardinals conclude the 2021 season against the Falcons in the First Responder Bowl.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After ending the regular season with a blowout loss to Kentucky, the Louisville football program will attempt to head into the offseason on a positive note, taking on Air Force in the First Responder Bowl.

    From start to finish, the Cardinals were dominated by their in-state rival at home in their regular season finale, losing 52-21. Louisville was held to just 352 yards of offense, while allowing 511 to Kentucky, with quarterback Will Levis amassing 272 total yards and four rushing touchdowns.

    As for Air Force, they had a successful 2021 regular season, tying with Utah State for their division in the Mountain West Conference. They were able to take down both Boise State and Nevada on the road, and were competitive in their three losses to conference champion Utah State, then-ranked San Diego State and Army.

    This will be the first ever meeting between Louisville and Air Force. The Cardinals are 8-3 vs. U.S. Service Academies: 6-3 vs. Army and 2-0 vs. Navy.

    Read More

    Louisville Cardinals (6-6, 4-4 ACC) vs. Air Force Falcons (9-3, 6-2 MW)

    • Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST
    • Place: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Tex.
    • TV: ESPN - Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Jay Walker (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter).
    • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)
    • Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).

    (Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_17109826_168388606_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons

    just now
    USATSI_17246808_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Malik Cunningham Listed on Early 2022 Heisman Trophy Odds

    13 hours ago
    17DA756F-A095-4EE4-B0E9-D04C4D955667
    Football

    '23 DE Adonijah Green Commits to Louisville

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17014212_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Making Strides in Preparation for Air Force's Triple Option Offense

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_16877460_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville S Qwynnterrio Cole to Play in East-West Shrine Bowl

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_13538934_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Air Force

    Dec 23, 2021
    © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson Voted to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_13153007_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville DC Bryan Brown Previews Air Force

    Dec 23, 2021