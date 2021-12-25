How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals conclude the 2021 season against the Falcons in the First Responder Bowl.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After ending the regular season with a blowout loss to Kentucky, the Louisville football program will attempt to head into the offseason on a positive note, taking on Air Force in the First Responder Bowl.

From start to finish, the Cardinals were dominated by their in-state rival at home in their regular season finale, losing 52-21. Louisville was held to just 352 yards of offense, while allowing 511 to Kentucky, with quarterback Will Levis amassing 272 total yards and four rushing touchdowns.

As for Air Force, they had a successful 2021 regular season, tying with Utah State for their division in the Mountain West Conference. They were able to take down both Boise State and Nevada on the road, and were competitive in their three losses to conference champion Utah State, then-ranked San Diego State and Army.

This will be the first ever meeting between Louisville and Air Force. The Cardinals are 8-3 vs. U.S. Service Academies: 6-3 vs. Army and 2-0 vs. Navy.

Louisville Cardinals (6-6, 4-4 ACC) vs. Air Force Falcons (9-3, 6-2 MW)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST Place: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Tex.

Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Tex. TV: ESPN - Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Jay Walker (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter).

ESPN - Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Jay Walker (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

