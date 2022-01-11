How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following their first ACC loss of the season down at Florida State, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home to the KFC Yum! Center for a rematch against NC State.
The Cardinals had a chance to pull off the road upset over the Seminoles, battling back from the 14-point hole to make it a two-point game in the final five minutes. However, Louisville made just three of their final eight shots, whereas Florida State sunk five of their last six to pull away with a 79-70 victory.
As for the Wolfpack, it has all gone downhill since their previous matchup with Louisville. After starting the season with a 6-1 record, NC State has gone 2-7 since including a 1-4 mark in ACC play.
This will be the 25th all-time meeting between Louisville and NC State, with the Cardinals claiming a 14-10 advantage in the series. Louisville emerged with a 73-68 win at NC State in their last meeting back on Dec. 4, 2021, thanks in part to clutch threes from Noah Locke and Matt Cross.
NC State Wolfpack (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 4-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 9:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - Angel Gray (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analyst)
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)
- Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Matt Cross: Gerry Broome via the Associated Press)
