Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals kick off the 2022 season on the road against the Orange.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 college football season is finally here. Louisville will kick off the season under the lights, traveling to upstate New York for a road showdown at Syracuse.

While the Cardinals have suffered back-to-back losing seasons, going 4-7 in 2020 and 6-7 in 2021, there is optimism heading into year four of the Scott Satterfield era. On top of returners multiple veterans like quarterback Malik Cunningham and linebacker Yasir Abdullah, Louisville hit the transfer portal hard over the offseason, addressing several needs in the process, Work just has to be done finishing games in the fourth quarter.

As for the Orange, they also suffered a disappointing 2021 campaign after posting a 5-7 record, but they have veterans of their own as well. Running back Sean Tucker's 1.496 rushing yards was the sixth-most in FBS, and Cuse returns several pieces from a defense that ranked 19th nationally in terms of yards allowed (330.3), such as linebacker Mikel Jones and cornerback Darian 'Duce' Chestnut.

This will be the 21st all-time meeting between Louisville and Syracuse, with the Cardinals holding a 13-7 series advantage. These two teams last faced in 2021, with Louisville dominating Syracuse 41-3.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST.
  • Place: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.
  • TV: ACC Network - Drew Carter (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo of Louisville player: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_17921468_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Kenny Payne Seeing Offseason Growth in Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_18722409_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football Announces Four Captains for 2022 Season

By University of Louisville PR
USATSI_17925212_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Kenny Payne 'Surprised' by 'Hatred', Negative Recruiting Against Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
B67318DC-C9A7-46C7-B162-7BBF19E1E52B
Football

Louisville Walk-On DE Mason Reiger Earns Scholarship

By Matthew McGavic
E1DC6C6A-D16C-4C11-9161-96E24EC79551
Football

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Syracuse

By Matthew McGavic
1BB2FD8F-563C-46B6-A0E5-D0D6C69AEE21
Football

From The Pink Seats: Preseason Preview Week 4 w/Ean Pfeifer

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16773003_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Walk-On TE Francis Sherman Earns Scholarship

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_13153023_168388606_lowres
Football

Caleb Chandler 'Very Confident' in Louisville's Offensive Line

By Matthew McGavic