LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 college football season is finally here. Louisville will kick off the season under the lights, traveling to upstate New York for a road showdown at Syracuse.

While the Cardinals have suffered back-to-back losing seasons, going 4-7 in 2020 and 6-7 in 2021, there is optimism heading into year four of the Scott Satterfield era. On top of returners multiple veterans like quarterback Malik Cunningham and linebacker Yasir Abdullah, Louisville hit the transfer portal hard over the offseason, addressing several needs in the process, Work just has to be done finishing games in the fourth quarter.

As for the Orange, they also suffered a disappointing 2021 campaign after posting a 5-7 record, but they have veterans of their own as well. Running back Sean Tucker's 1.496 rushing yards was the sixth-most in FBS, and Cuse returns several pieces from a defense that ranked 19th nationally in terms of yards allowed (330.3), such as linebacker Mikel Jones and cornerback Darian 'Duce' Chestnut.

This will be the 21st all-time meeting between Louisville and Syracuse, with the Cardinals holding a 13-7 series advantage. These two teams last faced in 2021, with Louisville dominating Syracuse 41-3.

Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Place: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. TV: ACC Network - Drew Carter (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline).

ACC Network - Drew Carter (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

