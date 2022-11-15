LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After seeing their four-game win streak snapped at Clemson, the Louisville football program will look to bounce back when they return to Cardinal Stadium this weekend, hosting NC State in what will be their final home game of the 2022 season.

The defensive side of the ball for Louisville gave them numerous opportunities to take down Clemson, but their offense couldn't capitalize on them. The Cardinals held the Tigers to 4-of-13 on third down and forced three turnovers, but their offense went just 5-of-18 on third and fourth downs and didn't turn any of the forced turnovers into points.

As for NC State, they head into this matchup having suffered one the worst losses of the year by an ACC team. Hosting Boston College in a battle of backup quarterbacks, despite being an 18-point favorite, the Wolfpack were stunned 21-20 as the Eagles threw a game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, snapping their 16-game home winning streak.

This will be the 12th all-time meeting between Louisville and NC State, with the Cardinals holding a 7-4 advantage in the series. These two teams last met in 2021 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., with the Wolfpack coming out on top with a 28-13 win.

NC State Wolfpack (7-3, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST. Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network - Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline).

ACC Network - Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo via Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter