Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals host the Wolfpack in their final home game of the 2022 regular season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After seeing their four-game win streak snapped at Clemson, the Louisville football program will look to bounce back when they return to Cardinal Stadium this weekend, hosting NC State in what will be their final home game of the 2022 season.

The defensive side of the ball for Louisville gave them numerous opportunities to take down Clemson, but their offense couldn't capitalize on them. The Cardinals held the Tigers to 4-of-13 on third down and forced three turnovers, but their offense went just 5-of-18 on third and fourth downs and didn't turn any of the forced turnovers into points.

As for NC State, they head into this matchup having suffered one the worst losses of the year by an ACC team. Hosting Boston College in a battle of backup quarterbacks, despite being an 18-point favorite, the Wolfpack were stunned 21-20 as the Eagles threw a game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds left, snapping their 16-game home winning streak.

This will be the 12th all-time meeting between Louisville and NC State, with the Cardinals holding a 7-4 advantage in the series. These two teams last met in 2021 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., with the Wolfpack coming out on top with a 28-13 win.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NC State Wolfpack (7-3, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
  • Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ACC Network - Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo via Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19416627_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_13677182_168388606_lowres
Football

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. NC State

By Matthew McGavic
PFHESA4MO5CJPHWLDMPPXDLR7A
Basketball

Top-Ranked '23 Prospect, Louisville Target D.J. Wagner Commits to Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19417448_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Appalachian State

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19419624_168388606_lowres
Football

Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Clemson

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19204671_168388606_lowres
Football

Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 10

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19403016_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Survives Belmont Upset Bid

By Associated Press
USATSI_17064547_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. NC State

By Matthew McGavic