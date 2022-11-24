Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals conclude the 2022 regular season with the annual Battle of the Bluegrass against the Wildcats.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting back on track against NC State to capture their fifth win in six games, the Louisville football program now heads down the road to Lexington, Ky. for the annual Governor's Cup showdown against in-state rival Kentucky.

Their home finale wasn't pretty at times, as both teams had to resort to backup quarterbacks, but Louisville did enough against the Wolfpack. The defense held NC State to just 291 yards, James Turner went 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts, and Jawhar Jordan scored a pair of touchdowns - including one on a 98-yard kickoff return - resulting in a 25-10 Cardinals victory.

As for Kentucky, they have been on a downward trend following a promising start to their season. Opening up the year with four straight win and ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll, the Wildcats have won just two of their last seven games. They're currently on a two-game losing streak, falling 24-21 to Vanderbilt and most recently 16-6 to No. 1 Georgia, with both losses coming at home.

This will be the 34th all-time meeting between Louisville and Kentucky, with the Wildcats holding an 18-15 advantage in the series. These two teams last met in 2021 at Cardinal Stadium, with the Wildcats winning in blowout fashion, 52-21.

Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 4-4 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5 SEC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
  • TV: SEC Network - David Neal (play-by-play), Deuce Mcallister (analyst) and Andraya Carter (sideline).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 516, Dish: 404, DirecTV: 611, fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

