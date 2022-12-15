LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's been a long couple of weeks for the Louisville football program, but they still have one more game left in their 2022 season, as they will take on longtime rival Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

Despite falling to Kentucky by double digits for the fourth-straight time to cap off the regular season, the Cardinals still managed to finish with a winning record after putting together a strong second half. After starting the season at 2-3, Louisville proceeded to win five of their final seven games, including a four-game win streak over the middle of the year.

As for Cincinnati, they also had a successful season, but fell short of what they wanted to accomplish. Fresh off of becoming the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff, the Bearcats posted a nine-win season, but were not able to repeat as AAC champions - or even claim a berth in the conference's title game - after falling to both UCF and Tulane.

This will be the 54th all-time meeting between Louisville and Cincinnati, with the Bearcats holding a 30-22-1 advantage in the series. These two teams last met on Dec. 5, 2013 at Nippert Stadium, with the Cardinals pulling out a 31-24 overtime road win.

Not only is the bowl matchup reigniting the long-standing Keg of Nails rivalry between the two, but it has drawn a lot of attention due to the coaching storylines. UC head coach Luke Fickell opted to take the job at Wisconsin not long after the regular season, and the Bearcats then poached Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield to be their own just over a week later. The Cardinals would later hire Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm.

Deion Branch is serving at Louisville's interim head coach for the bowl game, while Kerry Coombs is the interim for Cincinnati.

Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 4-4 ACC) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST Place: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. TV: ESPN - Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline).

ESPN - Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter