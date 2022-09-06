LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following an incredibly disappointing season-opener at Syracuse, the Louisville football program is staying on the road, traveling down to Orlando for a matchup at UCF.

Against the Orange, Murphy's Law was in full effect for the Cardinals (0-1, 0-1 ACC), as anything that could for wrong, did go wrong. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had one of his worst performances as a starter, and the Louisville could not capitalize on multiple opportunities, resulting in a 31-7 thumping at the JMA Wireless Dome.

As for the Knights (1-0, 0-0 American), it was the complete opposite for them in their season-opener against FCS foe South Carolina State. New starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee totaled 394 yards and offense and five touchdowns, running back Isaiah Bowser ran for two touchdowns and 83 yards, and the UCF defense held the Bulldogs to just 91 yards of offense.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Louisville and UCF, with the Cardinals holding a 2-1 series advantage. These two teams last faced off last season, with Louisville pulling out a 42-35 win thanks to a last-second pick-six from Jaylin Alderman.

Louisville Cardinals (0-1, 0-1 ACC) at UCF Knights (1-0, 0-0 American)

Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. EST Place: Bounce House in Orlando, Fla.

Bounce House in Orlando, Fla. TV: ESPN2 - Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

ESPN2 - Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

