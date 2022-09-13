Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals host the Seminoles in their first home game of the 2022 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting back on the right track with a bounce-back win over UCF, the Louisville football program is now set to play their first home game of the 2022 season, welcoming Florida State to Cardinal Stadium

Against the Knights, the Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC) turned in a much better performance than the week before against Syracuse. The defense forced ten consecutive stops, quarterback Malik Cunningham looked like his old self with 316 total yards of offense, resulting in a 20-14 upset win at the Bounce House.

As for the Seminoles (2-0, 0-0 ACC), they are coming off of an impressive 24-23 win over LSU. They nearly blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead and needed a blocked PAT to hold onto the win, but taking down the Tigers in the Superdome is no easy task.

This will be the 23rd all-time meeting between Louisville and Florida State. The Seminoles hold a 16-6 advantage in the all-time series, but the Cardinals have won four of the last six, and the series is split 4-4 since they joined the ACC. These two teams last faced off in 2021, with Louisville escaping Tallahassee with a 31-23 win.

Florida State Seminoles (2-0, 0-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ESPN - Play-by-play, analyst and sideline TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

