LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of a soul-crushing loss to Florida State in their home opener, the Louisville football program has a golden opportunity to get back on track when USF comes to Cardinal Stadium.

Against the Seminoles, the Cardinals blew several chances to get back on track and secure a win in convincing fashion. Instead, more untimely penalties, costly mistakes on both sides of the ball, turnovers and another fourth quarter in which they couldn't finish led to a 35-31 defeat at the hands of FSU

As for the Bulls, they are coming off a near-upset of a premier SEC power. After falling 50-21 to No. 25 BYU at home then taking down Howard to the tune of 42-20, they almost took down Florida in The Swamp. However, a bad 3rd down snap and a bad hold on the potential game-typing field goal saw the Bulls fall short of the upset bid, 31-28.

This will be the 12th all-time meeting between Louisville and USF, with the Cardinals holding a slim 6-5 advantage in the all-time series. They last met in 2013 during Louisville's lone season in the American Athletic Conference, with the Cards winning 34-3 down in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

USF Bulls (1-2, 0-0 American) at Louisville Cardinals (1-2, 0-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. TV: Bally Sports South in Louisville - Bob Rathbun (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst) and Lyndsay Rowley (sideline)

Bally Sports South in Louisville - Bob Rathbun (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst) and Lyndsay Rowley (sideline) Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN/ESPN3 out of network; fuboTV (link here)

Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; AT&T Uverse: 1725; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN/ESPN3 out of network; fuboTV (link here) Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter