How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After heading into their bye week with momentum on their side, the Louisville football program returns to action this weekend, kicking off a three-game home stand against Pitt.
The Cardinals dug themselves into an early hole in their most recent game at Virginia, falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter. But thanks to incredible bounce-back performances from backup quarterback Brock Domann and the defense, Louisville was able to storm back and win in convincing fashion, leaving Charlottesville with a 34-17 victory.
As for the Panthers, it has been a bit of an underwhelming season for the defending ACC champions. Their one matchup against a ranked opponent resulted in a 34-27 overtime loss to Tennessee, and were stunned by Georgia Tech 26-21 in their conference opener, with both matchups coming at home.
This will be the seventh all-time meeting between Louisville and Pitt, with the all-time series dead even at 3-3. These two teams last met in 2020 at Heinz Field, with Pitt holding off Louisville for a 23-20 victory.
Pitt Panthers (4-2, 1-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 1-3 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).
(Photo of Braden Smith: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)
