LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After heading into their bye week with momentum on their side, the Louisville football program returns to action this weekend, kicking off a three-game home stand against Pitt.

The Cardinals dug themselves into an early hole in their most recent game at Virginia, falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter. But thanks to incredible bounce-back performances from backup quarterback Brock Domann and the defense, Louisville was able to storm back and win in convincing fashion, leaving Charlottesville with a 34-17 victory.

As for the Panthers, it has been a bit of an underwhelming season for the defending ACC champions. Their one matchup against a ranked opponent resulted in a 34-27 overtime loss to Tennessee, and were stunned by Georgia Tech 26-21 in their conference opener, with both matchups coming at home.

This will be the seventh all-time meeting between Louisville and Pitt, with the all-time series dead even at 3-3. These two teams last met in 2020 at Heinz Field, with Pitt holding off Louisville for a 23-20 victory.

Pitt Panthers (4-2, 1-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 1-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network - Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline).

ACC Network - Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo of Braden Smith: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter