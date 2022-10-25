LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With momentum finally on their side and a win streak on the line, the Louisville football program continues their three-game home stand this weekend with No. 10 Wake Forest coming to town.

Louisville didn't have the greatest night offensively against Pitt, but made up for it with a fantastic defensive performance. They held the Panthers to a season-low 326 yards, forcing four turnovers in the process to come out on top with a 24-10 victory on homecoming week.

As for Wake Forest, they haven't skipped a beat after making it the the ACC Championship game last year. While an overtime loss to Clemson puts a damper on their chances to repeat as Atlantic Division champs, their offense continues to put up numbers courtesy of quarterback Sam Hartman, and the defense is trending in right direction.

This will be the 10th all-time meeting between Louisville and Wake Forest, with the Cardinals leading the series 6-3. These two teams last met in 2021 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., with Wake Forest winning 37-34 on a last minute field goal.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-3 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. TV: ACC Network - Wes Durham (play-by-play), Eric Mac Lain (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline).

ACC Network - Wes Durham (play-by-play), Eric Mac Lain (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

