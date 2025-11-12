How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After suffering a heartbreaking loss this past weekend, the Louisville football program doesn't have much time to refocus, hosting Clemson on a short turnaround for a primetime weeknight matchup.
Louisville could not make winning plays when they absolutely had to in their last matchup, eventually falling 29-26 in overtime to Cal to see their ACC and College Football Playoff hopes all but evaporate. QB Miller Moss went just 20-of-38 for 203 yards, and the Cardinals as a whole put up just 351 yards offense, while also giving up a season-worst 427 yards to the Golden Bears.
As for the Tigers, it has been far from the season that they envisioned having. Despite started the season as the No. 4 team in the the sport and being the preseason pick to win the ACC, Clemson opened up the season at 1-3, and head into their matchup with UofL at just 4-5. That being said, they were able to secure a win in their last time out, coming out with a 24-10 victory over Florida State
This will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Tigers holding an 8-1 edge. In the last matchup, the Cardinals finally got in the win column in the series, capturing a 33-21 victory in Death Valley back on Nov. 2, 2024.
Clemson Tigers (4-5, 3-4 ACC) at No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (7-2, 4-2 ACC)
- Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Place: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPN - xxx (play-by-play), xxx (analyst) and xxx (sideline).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline).
