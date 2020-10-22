SI.com
Louisville Report
How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Florida State

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville returns home for the first time in over a month this Saturday to take on the Florida State Seminoles.

Despite giving up only 338 yards of offense, the Cardinals fell at No. 4 Notre Dame 12-7. The seven points allowed were the lowest the Cardinals have given up to a Power 5 opponent in the Scott Satterfield era.

FSU’s win over the No. 5 North Carolina marked the first victory in Doak Campbell Stadium for an unranked Florida State team over a top-five opponent since Oct. 16, 1965, when FSU defeated No. 5 Georgia 10-3.

Florida State owns a 16-4 all-time series advantage over the Cardinals, with the Seminoles winning four of the last seven contests. In the last meeting, Cam Akers scored three touchdowns and Alex Hornibrook came off the bench and threw a 60- yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as Florida State defeated Louisville 35-24.

Florida State Seminoles (2-3, 1-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (1-4, 0-4 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ACC Network RSN; Tome Werme (PxP), James Bates (analyst) & Lyndsey Rowley (sidelines).

Radio: 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

(Photo of Cam Akers, Cornelius Sturghill: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

