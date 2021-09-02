How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. Ole Miss

ATLANTA - The 2021 college football season is finally here. Louisville will kick off the season under the lights and in primetime, heading on down to Atlanta, Ga. to square off with Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

Louisville is coming off of a season in which they went 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but there is optimism for a rebound. They return quarterback Malik Cunningham and most offensive line starters from an offense that ranked in the top 30, and several significant defensive pieces from their top 40 defense, including cornerback Kei'Trel Clark. Work just has to be done on their turnover margin.

Ole Miss sports one of the most entertaining offenses in all of college football. Led by head coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Matt Corral, they boasted the No. 3 offense in FBS last season, putting up 555.5 yards per game. But, due to the defense giving up nearly as much, the Rebels only finished 4-5 in their conference-only regular season. But there is optimism for improvement in year two under Kiffin, especially coming off an impressive bowl win vs. Indiana.

This will be the first ever meeting between the Cardinals and Rebels, and Louisville's second appearance in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. They lost 31-24 to No. 5 Auburn to open the 2015 season.

Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (0-0, 0-0 SEC)

Date/Time/Place: Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. EST, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

TV: ESPN (Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206); Rece Davis (PxP), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline)

Radio: WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline)

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Winslow Townson - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter