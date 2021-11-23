Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cardinals conclude the 2021 regular season with the annual Battle for the Governor's Cup against the Wildcats.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back blowout victories, the Louisville football program is returning home for their regular season finale, taking on Kentucky in the annual Battle for the Governor's Cup.

    Like in their game vs. Syracuse, Louisville (6-5, 4-4 ACC) scored fast and often at Duke. They put up nine total touchdowns, including seven from quarterback Malik Cunningham, who became only the second player in FBS history to pass for 300+ yards and rush for 200+ yards in a game.

    As for Kentucky (8-3, 5-3 SEC), it has been a tale of two halves this season. Opening up the season 6-0 and ranked as high as the No. 11 team in the nation, the Wildcats have gone 2-3 since and are currently unranked.

    This will be the 33rd meeting all-time between Louisville and Kentucky. The Wildcats hold a 17-15 advantage in the all-time series, but Louisville leads 15-11 since the series was restarted in 1994. These two teams last faced in 2019, with Kentucky taking down Louisville 45-13.

    Kentucky Wildcats (8-3, 5-3 SEC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-5, 4-4 ACC)

    • Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
    • Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
    • TV: ESPN2 - Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Jalyn Johnson (sideline).
    • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209, fuboTV (link here).
    • Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline)

    (Photo of Brandon Radcliff, Andrew Johnson: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

