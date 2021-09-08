How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

The Cardinals return home from Atlanta for their home-opener against the Colonels.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a trip to Atlanta, Ga. to open up the 2021 season, the Louisville football program is making the return to Cardinal Stadium with their home-opener against Eastern Kentucky.

The Cardinals came stumbling out of the gates to start the new season, falling 43-24 to Ole Miss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Louisville could never establish any sort of rhythm against the Rebels, resulting in them trailing 26-0 entering halftime, and getting out-gained by over 200 yards of total offense at the end of the game.

As for the Colonels, they found a little more success in their season opener. Taking part in their first game as a member of the ASUN (formerly Atlantic Sun) Conference, they held off a fourth quarter rally from Western Carolina, and claimed a 31-28 road victory.

This will be the 29th meeting all-time between Louisville and Eastern Kentucky, with the Cardinals owing a 19-8-1 all-time series advantage dating back to 1927. Louisville currently hold a 19-game winning streak over FCS opponents, with the last loss coming in 1985 vs. EKU.

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (0-1, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ACC Network Extra (Streaming only on ESPN App); Roy Philpott (PxP), Forrest Conoly (analyst)

Radio: WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline)

(Photo of Hassan Hall, Steven Crowder: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter