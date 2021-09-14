How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. UCF

The Cardinals will be hosting the Knights in primetime at Cardinal Stadium.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of capturing their first win of the 2021 season, the Louisville football program is preparing for their third game in 12 days, and welcoming UCF for a primetime matchup at Cardinal Stadium.

The Cardinals came out flat once again in their home opener, but were still able to capture a 30-3 victory against Eastern Kentucky. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 307 yards and three touchdowns, while the defense held the Colonels to just 235 total yards of offense.

Meanwhile, UCF is riding a wave of momentum into the Friday night matchup. They overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat Boise State, 36-31, in their season opener, then followed that up with a 63-14 dismantling of Bethune-Cookman.

This will be the third meeting all-time between Louisville and UCF, with the series tied at 1-1. The Cardinals took a 42-21 win at Old Cardinal Stadium back in 1985, but dropped a 38-35 decision — its only loss during the 2013 season — to the Knights at Cardinal Stadium.

UCF Knights (2-0, 0-0 American) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ESPN (Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206), fuboTV (link here); Jason Benetti (PxP), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Radio: WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline)

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Cindy Rice Shelton)

