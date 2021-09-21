How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. Florida State

The Cardinals are hitting the road for their ACC opener against the Seminoles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capturing a thrilling 42-35 win against UCF, the Louisville football program is hitting the road and heading down south to Tallahassee, Fla., where they will face Florida State for their ACC opener.

After a pair of uninspiring performances against Ole Miss and EKU, the Cardinals kicked it up a notch against the Knights. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 364 yards and three touchdowns, and true freshman linebacker Jaylin Alderman scored a game-winning pick six with 13 seconds left.

As for the Seminoles, they have gotten off to an inauspicious start, having lost all three games played up to this point. They nearly pulled off a season-opening upset against No. 9 Notre Dame in overtime, falling 41-38, but have gone downhill since. They lost in heartbreaking fashion to FCS Jacksonville State, losing 20-17 on a walk-off Hail Mary, then followed that up with a 35-14 thumping at Wake Forest.

This will be the 22nd all-time meeting between Louisville and Florida State, with the Seminoles holding a 16-5 advantage. The Cardinals have won three of the last five meetings, including last season’s 48-16 win at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST, Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

TV: ESPN2 (Spectrum: 30, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209), fuboTV (link here); Anish Shroff (PxP), Mike Golic, Jr. (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline)

Radio: WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline)

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter