How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

The Cardinals are capping off their two-game road trip against the Demon Deacons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capturing a win on the road in their ACC opener, the Louisville football program is capping off their two-game road trip, traveling to Winston-Salem, N.C. for a pivotal Atlantic Division matchup with Wake Forest.

Racing out to a 24-point lead, the Cardinals held off Florida State just long enough to capture a 31-23 lead in Tallahassee, Fla. Quarterback Malik Cunningham accounted for 320 yards and four touchdowns, while the defense collected 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks.

As for the Demon Deacons, they recently cracked the AP Top 25 Poll at No. 24, thanks to opening up the season at 4-0. They have two easy FCS victories against Old Dominion (42-10) and Norfolk State (41-16) to start the year, then had a pair of decisive wins vs. Florida State and at Virginia, winning 35-14 and 37-17, respectively.

This will be the ninth meeting all-time between Louisville and Wake Forest, with the Cardinals holding a 6-2 series advantage. These two teams ended the 2020 against each other, with Louisville claiming a decisive 45-21 victory at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0, 2-0 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST, Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

TV: Bally Sports South - formerly Fox Sports South (Spectrum: 70; Dish: 420; DirecTV: 646; streaming on Bally Sports App and WatchESPN); fuboTV (link here); Tom Werme (PxP), James Bates (analyst) and Laura Jbara (sideline)

Radio: WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline)

(Photo of Mascots: Jeremy Brevard - USA TODAY Sports)

