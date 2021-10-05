October 5, 2021
How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. Virginia

The Cardinals return to Louisville for their ACC home opener against the Cavaliers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a controversial loss at Wake Forest, the Louisville football program is returning to Cardinal Stadium for their ACC home opener against Virginia.

Despite their own mistakes and some questionable officiating, Louisville (3-2, 1-2 ACC) was able to rally back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, only to fall 37-34 in the final minute thanks to a game-winning field goal by the Demon Deacons. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had 378 yards and four touchdowns, while running backs Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley combined for 145 rushing yards.

As for Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC), it has been a roller coaster season up to this point. They opened up with blowout wins over William & Mary and Illinois, but were then blown out themselves by North Carolina and Wake Forest. They most recently squeaked out a 30-28 win at Miami, thanks to a missed game-winning field goal from the Canes.

This will be the 10th meeting all-time between Louisville and Virginia, with the Cardinals holding a 5-4 series advantage. They last met in Charlottesville, Va. last season, with the Hoos claiming a 31-17 victory.

Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 1-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 ACC)

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

TV: ACC Network (Spectrum: 388; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612;); fuboTV (link here); Chris Cotter (PxP), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Jalyn Johnson (sideline)

Radio: WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline)

(Photo of Louisville and Virginia Players: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

