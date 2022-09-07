Listen: Louisville WR Tyler Hudson, OLB Ben Perry Recap Syracuse, Preview UCF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program couldn't get much going right in their season-opener against Syracuse. The offense could not establish any rhythm, and the defense squandered multiple opportunities, resulted in disappointing 31-7 loss.

But even with the concerning loss to the Orange, the season is still not yet over for the Cardinals. 11 games are still left on the schedule, and they have plenty more opportunities to right the ship

"Even though we're not finishing drive, we just gotta stay positive, because there's plenty of chances to get out there and make another play," wide receiver Tyler Hudson said. "It's a learning experience. It's only game one. By the time the season's over, you're gonna see us have a bunch of positive energy, and we'll match any team's energy, and play good."

Rebounding won't come easy for Louisville, as they'll be facing UCF on a short week. While the Knights did play an FCS foe in Bethune-Cookman in their first game, they lit up the scoreboard to the tune of 63-14, and out-gained the Wildcats 600-91.

Louisville knows that UCF at the Bounce House will not be an easy out, and that they'll have to solid, fundamental football in order to get back on track.

"Syracuse taught us a crucial lesson in respecting your opponents all the time," outside linebacker Benjamin Perry said. "We beat we beat Syracuse bad last year, and we came into a close game with UCF last year. I can't really go too much off last year in how they came out besides just the schematics of it, but to really win, we're going to have to key in on our fundamentals this week."

Prior to their upcoming matchup, Hudson and Perry took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at Syracuse, previewed the upcoming game at UCF, and more.

Below is the audio from their press conference:

Wide Receiver Tyler Hudson

Outside Linebacker Benjamin Perry

