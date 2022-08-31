Listen: Louisville OL Bryan Hudson, MLB MoMo Sanogo Preview Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game week is finally here. Following another long offseason, the Louisville football program is only a few short days away from making their return to the gridiron.

The Cardinals will kickoff their 2022 season away from the Derby City, instead traveling up north to square off with Syracuse. Like the fanbase, the players are just as excited to get the season underway.

"It's been awesome this week in practice," center Bryan Hudson said. "We've been putting in a lot of work in the offseason and this fall camp, going against our own defense and just kind of working on ourselves. That transition into game one is always an exciting one, and energy is always high. Everybody's flying around, and it's always a good time. It's really refreshing to finally be in week one, and be preparing for Syracuse."

The Orange feature arguably the best running back in the nation in Sean Tucker, and boasted one of the better defenses in the ACC last season. Coupled with a new offensive coordinator to try and fix some issues in their passing game, and Syracuse does present a bit of a challenge.

As game prep progresses throughout the week, Louisville is become more confident in their ability to combat Syracuse.

"It feels good to be game planning and coming up with a good plan," middle linebacker MoMo Sanogo said. They got that coordinator coming in from Virginia, so they're going to be keeping us on our toes with that play calling a little bit. But we think we're going to beat what they're going to try to hit us with, and we're prepared.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, Hudson and Sanogo took time to meet with the media. They discussed the offseason, previewed the upcoming game vs. Syracuse, and more.

Below is the audio from their press conference:

(Photo of Bryan Hudson, Malik Cunningham: Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter