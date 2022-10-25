Scott Satterfield Provides Injury Update Ahead of Louisville-Wake Forest Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Typically, this is the point in the college football season where injuries really start to pile up across the nation, and Louisville is no exception to this.

While the Cardinals did have a much-needed bye week heading into their previous game against Pitt, they still have a handful of lingering injuries on their hands, plus new ones that arose during their slugfest against the Panthers.

Ahead of their upcoming matchup against Wake Forest, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield provided a handful of injury updates during his weekly press conference.

The most significant injury is to lead running back Tiyon Evans, who has not played since suffering a lower leg injury against Boston College on Oct. 1, and has missed the last two games. There's a chance he still might not be ready to go this weekend against the Demon Deacons.

"Evans is still listed as day-to-day," Satterfield said. "Hopefully he'll continued to get healed up and get better this week. We'll see where that said, and we'll have a better idea probably in the middle of the week."

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound back has only played in four of Louisville's seven games thus far, logging 263 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, as well as seven receiving yards on three receptions.

Louisville also took a blow on their offensive line. Satterfield announced that reserve offensive guard Luke Kandra, who went down in against Pitt and did not play in the second half, will be out for "probably a couple of weeks with an ankle sprain."

The 6-foot-4, 314-pound guard had played in all seven games for the Cardinals, with his 84.9 pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus leading the team. His 70.7 overall offensive grade is second amongst Louisville offensive lineman with triple-digit snaps behind only starting center Bryan Hudson.

Fortunately, it's not all bad news. Satterfield announced that tight end Marshon Ford, who also had to miss the second half of the Pitt game due injury, is on track to be able to return against Wake Forest and expected to play.

"Ford's gotten a lot better," he said. We will anticipate he's gonna be ready to go and play this week. Didn't do much Sunday, just getting treatment Sunday and Monday. Today, he'll go a little bit. I think probably as the week goes on, he's gonna do more and more. But he'll be ready to go, he'll be able to play.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound tight end leads the Cardinals in touchdown receptions with two, and is third on the team in total receptions and receiving yards with 20 for 249. Both marks trail wide receivers Tyler Hudson and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce.

On the offensive line, Louisville is expected to get player back to counter the loss of Kandra. Satterfield announced that offensive tackle Trevor Reid, who got hurt in the Cardinals' win at Virginia on Oct. 8, "should be back" against Wake Forest, and that "he'll practice again today." He had played in Louisville's first six games of the year, carrying a 66.1 offensive grade from PFF.

As far as Ahmari Huggins-Bruce goes, who posted a now-deleted tweet during Louisville's bye week saying that he would be out against Pitt and Wake Forest, Satterfield said that he "is practicing this week, and he'll be available this week."

The 5-foot-10, 163-pound slot receiver was dressed for the Pitt game and participated in warmups, but did not see any snaps. His 21 receptions for 318 yards are both second on the team to Hudson.

Kickoff against the Demon Deacons is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

