Elite '24 APB Isaac Brown Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented recruiting run in the Class of 2023, and some of that momentum is starting to bleed into the next cycle.

Isaac Brown, an elite running back hailing from Homestead (Fla.) HS just south of Miami, announced Monday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. A 2024 prospect, he is Louisville's first commitment in the class.

Even with two more years left in high school, Brown already holds 14 Division I scholarship offers, and chose Louisville over Georgia, Miami, Florida, Michigan State, Florida State and others. He recently made it to campus for the 502 BBQ, along with several other prospects in his class.

Landing the 5-foot-9, 180-pound all-purpose back is a tremendous way for Louisville to kick off their 2024 recruiting class. He ranks as high as the No. 8 running back in the class and the No. 120 prospect in the nation according to ESPN. With a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9354, he is the 11th highest-rated prospect to ever commit to the Cardinals.

Any time Brown touched the ball during his sophomore year for Homestead, there was a chance he would do something special. He rushed for 708 yards and two touchdowns on just 45 carries to average 15.7 yards per carry, while also hauling in 22 receptions for 407 yards and a score.

He was also a huge threat in the return game, averaging 58.2 yards per kickoff return and 42.7 yards per punt return. Add in his 966 yards returning kicks and punts to his offensive production, and he put up 2,081 all-purpose yards in just nine games as a sophomore.

Brown is far from the only high-profile 2024 prospect Louisville is after. The Cardinals recently hosted Miami (Fla.) Killian defensive end Dylan Stephenson and a trio of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco teammates in linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, safety Peyton Woodyard and cornerback Marcelles Williams, all of whom rank in the top-100 in their class.

(Photo of Isaac Brown via Miami Herald)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter