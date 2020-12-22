FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Louisville S Isaiah Hayes Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

The redshirt senior is the fifth Cardinal to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Isaiah Hayes: Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football redshirt senior safety Isaiah Hayes has decided to forgo his remaining college eligibility and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, announcing the news on social media.

"I would like to thank the University of Louisville for blessing me with the opportunity to finish my last two years in the ACC," Hayes said in a statement. "The University of Louisville gave me the chance to receive my Master's Degree and chase my childhood dream. For that, I will always be grateful."

Hayes is the fifth Cardinal to declare for the NFL Draft, following the footsteps of running back Javian Hawkins, wide receiver Tutu Atwell, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns and cornerback Marlon Character.

He had the opportunity to return to Louisville thanks to the NCAA granting all fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, but decided to move onto the professional ranks.

Seeing action in ten games this season while starting eight, the Los Angeles native had the second most tackles on the team among defensive backs with 37 (23 solo), and had 1.5 tackles for loss with four pass deflections.

Joining the program in 2019 as a transfer from Arizona, he finishes his Louisville career with 56 tackles (34 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and four pass deflections.

Louisville finished their 2020 campaign with a 4-7 overall record and 3-7 mark in ACC play.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

USATSI_13732106_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville S Isaiah Hayes Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_13677161_168388606_lowres
Football

DL Jared Goldwire Not Returning to Louisville

USATSI_12908860_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Ranked No. 11 in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper 2021 Preseason Poll

Cards_SetonHall_01
Basketball

Head Coach Chris Mack, Forward Quinn Slazinski Talk Wisconsin & Preview Pitt

USATSI_15334419_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Men's Basketball Falls Out of AP Top 25

USATSI_13924680_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt

USATSI_13908457_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Pitt

USATSI_11682440_168388606_lowres
Football

DE Tabarius Peterson to Return to Louisville

USATSI_15334419_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Head Coach Chris Mack & Louisville Players Said After 85-48 Loss vs. Wisconsin