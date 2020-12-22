Louisville S Isaiah Hayes Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

The redshirt senior is the fifth Cardinal to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

(Photo of Isaiah Hayes: Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football redshirt senior safety Isaiah Hayes has decided to forgo his remaining college eligibility and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, announcing the news on social media.

"I would like to thank the University of Louisville for blessing me with the opportunity to finish my last two years in the ACC," Hayes said in a statement. "The University of Louisville gave me the chance to receive my Master's Degree and chase my childhood dream. For that, I will always be grateful."

Hayes is the fifth Cardinal to declare for the NFL Draft, following the footsteps of running back Javian Hawkins, wide receiver Tutu Atwell, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns and cornerback Marlon Character.

He had the opportunity to return to Louisville thanks to the NCAA granting all fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, but decided to move onto the professional ranks.

Seeing action in ten games this season while starting eight, the Los Angeles native had the second most tackles on the team among defensive backs with 37 (23 solo), and had 1.5 tackles for loss with four pass deflections.

Joining the program in 2019 as a transfer from Arizona, he finishes his Louisville career with 56 tackles (34 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and four pass deflections.

Louisville finished their 2020 campaign with a 4-7 overall record and 3-7 mark in ACC play.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp