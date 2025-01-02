Nebraska Transfer WR Isaiah Neyor Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has secured a big time transfer portal pickup on the offensive side of the ball.
Former Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor has committed to and signed with Louisville, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Neyor had originally declared for the NFL Draft before entering the transfer portal this past Friday.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound wide out was one of the Huskers' top offensive weapons this past season. Playing in all 12 games while making nine starts, Neyor hauled in 34 receptions for 455 yards and a team-best five touchdowns. The yardage mark was also second on the team.
The Forth Worth, Texas native spent the first three years of his career at Wyoming, and had a career year in 2021. He caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning Second-Team All-Mountain West honors in the process. Neyor spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Texas, but spent his first season as a Longhorn sidelined with an injury, then played in just one game in year two.
Louisville has now landed 17 transfer commitments in this cycle, while also seeing 15 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of Isaiah Neyor: Dylan Widger - Imagn Images)
