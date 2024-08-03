Watch: Mark Ivey, Louisville LBs Talk Start of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Preparation for year two of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program is in full swing.
The Cardinals kicked off their second fall camp under Brohm earlier this week, with three practices already under their belts. The start of the 2024 season is fast approaching, with kickoff against Austin Peay just 28 days away.
"it's been very, very good," linebackers coach Mark Ivey said in regards to the start of fall camp. "Obviously, we worked as much as we could in the parameters of what they allow you to do during the summer, but it's very different. Now we can line up against people. Now you can put formations in front of you."
The linebacker room has a solid mix of returning veterans and experienced newcomers. Last season's leading tackler T.J. Quinn, as well as Benjamin Perry, Stanquan Clark, T.J. Capers are back, while portal acquisitions Jurriente Davis and Dan Foster Jr. are expected to have notable roles at the linebacker spots.
"We're just buying in," linebacker Jurriente Davis said. "Just keeping the main thing, the main thing. Communicating, because in out position, you have to communicate to the D-Line and the DBs. It's been going well."
Following the Cardinals' third practice fall camp on Saturday, Ivey, Davis and Stanquan Clark took time to meet with the media. Below are the videos from their press conference:
