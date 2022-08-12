Watch: Mark Ivey, Dez Tell Talk Louisville's Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the 2022 college football season, one of the bigger question marks for Louisville has been the defensive line. Over the first few years of the Scott Satterfield era, it has been a bit of an area of concern due to at times underwhelming production.

But as we head into year four, there is optimism that the line will finally start to create a meaningful impact on games due to returning talent, additions at nose tackle and defensive end, and overall offseason progression. Halfway through fall camp, defensive line coach Mark Ivey has liked what he has seen.

"I'm really pleased," he said after Friday's practice. "There's been a lot of back and forth, and a lot of competition. We've been able to mix and match a little bit, as far as trying some people - not at different positions, but different spots, as far as with ones, twos, threes."

The Cardinals made a huge addition in former Arizona State nose tackle Jermayne Lole, while guys like YaYa Diaby, Dez Tell and Ashton Gillotte have continued to take tremendous strides in their overall game. New strength coach Ben Sowders has also had a profound impact on the defensive line as well.

"To me, fall camp has been great. We've just been moving around more, and we have more like chemistry," Tell said.

Following the Cardinals' fall camp practice on Tuesday, Ivey and Tell took time to meet with the media. They discussed the overall depth on the line, the impact that new strength coach Ben Sowders has had, Tell and Lole's progression, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Defensive Line Coach Mark Ivey

Nose Tackle Dez Tell

(Photo of Dez Tell: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

